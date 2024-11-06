Donald Trump's Campaign Pushed Laura Loomer Out of the Way For a Hypocritical Reason

Far-right activist Laura Loomer's controversial remarks were not the only thing that led Donald Trump and his campaign to sever ties with her. The former President's decision to curb Loomer to the edge reportedly came after she went under the knife for a transformed look, leaving many to believe the decision made by Trump's camp was rather hypocritical (due to rumors that he could have also opted for certain procedures himself).

Laura Loomer says “my life is ruined” pic.twitter.com/qwFhFFRMdz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 23, 2024

According to The List, it was during the Republican campaign's stop in New York City that Loomer was asked to dissociate herself from the ex-president's election rallies. But others pointed out how, in previous instances, the Republican nominee for presidential elections was captured with tan failures, speculated to wear eyeliner, and even changed the color of his hair. All of this further came at the helm of a conversation a Trump ally had with NBC News in September 2024 where they said, "She has to go. Laura Loomer cannot stay. She just can't. She is unapologetic."

Dear Donald, ignore the haters. Laura Loomer is so smart. She helped you win the debate. Please keep her around you, at least until the election. You guys look great together. Maybe even let her speak at your rallies. You’re doing great pic.twitter.com/waheyFdAAF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 13, 2024

The aforementioned comment came after Loomer said something racist about Vice President Kamala Harris. Loomer had tweeted, "White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand," on September 9. After this, the Trump campaign came to the fore for damage control and reportedly ensured that there were no residual links between her and the real estate mogul.

Furthermore, Marjorie Taylor Greene also joined the internet backlash against Loomer after the racist tweet. Rep. Greene countered by tweeting, "This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever."

I wonder what Loomer's Secret Service code name is. They allow her very close proximity. — UnicornHerder ☮️ 🌊 😎🐊🦎🐍🐬🦅🦩🌴🌞 (@SheReadsMore) September 13, 2024

According to Slate, the campaign aides planned on cutting her off after a particular appearance with Trump got people talking; Loomer was pushed aside to quash any romance rumors between Loomer and Trump after their meet-up during the 9/11 memorial gathering—in the absence of the former First Lady Melania Trump. What's worth noting is that though the rumors never made it big, avoiding such speculations was seemingly a high priority for the GOP nominee's team.

Political activist Laura Loomer stands across from the Women's March 2019 in New York City on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski)

While Loomer may have fallen out with Trump over her racist tweet, Greene has only seemed to get closer to the GOP nominee—despite her own history of racist posts. Not many know, but passing comments on fellow House members is not a new thing for Greene either. The right-wing activist had previously passed on racist remarks on Ilhan Omar, Jasmine Crockett, and Rashida Tlaib. She also backed a racist conspiracy theory that posited wealthy Jewish bankers had sparked California’s 2018 Camp Fire.