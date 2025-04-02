Donald Trump’s Blonde Aide Follows Him Everywhere—And She Has a Purpose

Poor Donald Trump appears to be in a mindset as complicated as riding a bicycle while juggling a torch in one hand. However, we don’t place the blame solely on him. Has he sabotaged himself with his erratic decisions and absurd policymaking style, or could it simply be driven by a desire for authoritarian control and a need to overperform in front of the world? The answer remains somewhere between the two questions.

Yet, we do know that the 78-year-old has definitely been affected by the chaos that has taken place since his return to power. While the radicals support Trump’s ideologies, several others have condemned them and have slapped lawsuit after lawsuit on him and his administration.

Hence, to increase his feel-good factor, sources from The Irish Star claim that Donald Trump is reliant on a blonde aide to feed him positive news about himself amidst all the scrutiny from media outlets alongside the opposition party. Reportedly, the blond aide named Natalie Harp is in her 30s, and she carries a portable printer from which she prints positive stories about Trump.

This particular claim was first made by Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, who said that it was biographer Michael Wolff who first wrote about it in his book. As per Hardcastle, Wolff claimed that Natalie Harp follows Donald Trump everywhere, including the golf course where the President enjoys playing.

As per the New York Times, Harp does not hold an official title, but she has been called ‘the human printer’ during his campaign as she was always around him and played a central role in managing a rapid flow of text messages, articles, and tidbits directed at him.

Described as a conduit rather than a filter, she quickly transcribes his thoughts and posts them on social media. At times, she has even arranged media interviews for Mr. Trump without the knowledge of his press team. Moreover, Harp, who has been a former television personality and journalist, shares a special relationship with Trump.

In a section from Michael Wolff’s biography of Trump titled ‘All or Nothing,’ printed in Vanity Fair, Natalie also allegedly lived in a golf club locker room to be near the President. In addition, the NY Times reported that her relationship with him operates outside the official circle. This connection has led to concerns from his inner circle, who fear the unchecked flow of information into the President’s hands.

However, Donald Trump has rubbished all critics and Ms. Harp as “sweetie” and treated her like a daughter. Meanwhile, Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, acknowledged Natalie Harp’s support as “trusted and valued” and complimented her loyalty and ethics towards her work. Consequently, allies like Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Ronny Jackson also said she was dedicated and strong-headed.

Harp first rose to fame and gained Donald Trump’s attention in 2019 when she came on Fox News and thanked him for saving her life after Trump signed the Right to Try law, which allowed her access to experimental treatments for bone cancer. She later joined his staff in 2022 after leaving her role as an anchor at One America News Network.

Over the years, Harp has written letters to the President and shown her admiration. As per sources, One letter read, “You are all that matters to me,” and she expressed her desire to bring him joy and restore the collaborative harmony they once had.

Trump has proved that age is just a number, and while he might struggle with his temper, sharp jabs, and decision-making skills, he surely knows how to make his charm work around a lady, even though readers might be creeped out! (just joking).