Donald Trump's Bitcoin Speech Faces Backlash, Netizens Call It "Embarrassing Trump Rambling"

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump appeared at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville. He unveiled his crypto strategies in case of his victory in the upcoming November elections and also criticized Kamala Harris while expressing his disapproval of Biden administration’s take on cryptocurrency regulation. However, despite his efforts, several attendees and experts present at the major Bitcoin event mocked Trump's speech on X (formerly Twitter). They labeled it as an embarrassment and called it just a campaign stop for Trump, as reported by Raw Story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

An X user wrote, "This embarrassing #Trump rambling at #Bitcoin2024 conference about electricity, biden as a terrible human being and other nonsense is hurting. It is hurting my brain, it hurts what #btc stands for and the reputation of the community. What a shame! #Bitcoin2024Nashville." Another user claimed that he fell asleep while listening to the speech as he wrote, "I was excited to hear what Trump had to say about #bitcoin then I feel asleep listening to him ramble and pander to the crowd. I have to remind myself, vote for the platform, not the personality."

A third user with a similar stance chimed in and said, "For the bitcoin conference 2024 Donald Trump was a complete joke. He thought he was doing a speech for his family. We need somebody to talk serious about cryptocurrency because this is our future." Historian and Authoritarian expert, Ruth Ben-Ghiat said, "Old authoritarian trick: if you want people to feel helpless and bonded to you as a savior, create a sense of existential threat, as in: 'every one of you will be gone.' Not subtle." Another person said, "My initial impression was this was a campaign stop at a Bitcoin conference - not so much a Bitcoin Speech."

The same user continued, "He threw some trinkets out there - but this was huge missed opportunity for this crowd. RFK Jr. and Saylor speeches were on a totally different level for Bitcoin. HUGE missed opportunity. Frankly, I hoped for more." Meanwhile, Trump also rolled out a series of proposals aimed at improving the crypto industry. Amidst this, he also slammed Joe Biden and Harris as he said, “I pledge to the bitcoin community that the day I take the oath of office, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ anti-crypto crusade will be over. The moment I’m sworn in, the persecution stops and the weaponization ends against your industry,” as reported by Politico.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s repression of crypto and bitcoin is wrong, and it’s very bad for our country,” he further said. Back in 2020, Forbes revealed that Trump wasn’t exactly in favor of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In 2019, Trump tweeted, "I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity." He added, "We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable... It is called the United States Dollar!"