Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Falls to Record Low, Fox News Confirms

In 2026, Donald Trump’s approval rating has significantly dropped compared to the past ratings, reflecting a significant drop. The CNN analyst Harry Enten reflected on the data on Monday.

He compared the 47th president’s situation to the snow in New York. Enten said that the snow in New York is up to the knees, and the president appears to be buried under the snow, which led him to compare the polling numbers to the snowstorm.

On Monday, Enten said the rating was -27 for the people who disapprove of the president.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Trump gets 60% disapproval rating for his job as president – Fox News pic.twitter.com/jIsBuxdftb — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) February 24, 2026

If compared to his own past approval ratings, the number has dropped significantly since 2018. Eight years ago, Trump’s approval rating was -15. A year later, in 2019, it was the same, -15. And in 2020, the rating was -10.

Now the -27 marks his lowest rating of the period.

According to the CNN polling analyzed by Enten, he said, “Donald Trump has never been weaker going into a State of the Union address.” Enten added that the 79-year-old broke his own records from 2018 and has a comparatively lower approval rating as of 2026. By comparison, second-term approval ratings ahead of midterms of Barack Obama and George W. Bush were -11 and -15, comparatively better than that of Trump. The current president is, as we previously reported, doing worse than Biden.

Enten was also asked why Trump’s rating dropped this low, and he said that the president in 2026 is the “weakest” he has ever been with independents. In comparison to Trump’s approval rating between February 2025 and February 2026, his approval rating with independents fell from -13 to -47.

Enten noted that if someone is underwater with the independents, especially by 47 points, they can never be above water overall. He said this is the reason why Donald Trump is now at the lowest approval rating ahead of a State of the Union address.

Trump alludes to his bad polls: “It just amazes me that there is not more support out there. We actually have a silent support.” pic.twitter.com/qhbB7iwWea — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2026

While the polling numbers paint a different picture, Trump continues to insist that even though the polling numbers are low, his supporters are not. In a speech, he said that his supporters are quiet, and hence the number has dropped significantly.

Fans started mocking Trump’s statements about quiet supporters and said that the upcoming elections are when the president will get to know if his supporters are silent or just not enough to support him. On Tuesday, the president is going to address the first year of his second term in the White House. He might also reflect on the approval rating of 2026.