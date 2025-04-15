Donald Trump’s 2016 Scandal Resurfaces—And It’s Worse Than You Remember

Donald Trump is the media’s favorite child! No, really, either we cannot get enough of the 78-year-old man, or the media reports have made us addicted to stories about his personal life, political moves, and past scandals.

While even readers have begun to figure out that the Trump administration has catered to his image as a controversial man to gain the utmost PR relevance and popularity as the head of the state, no one can get enough of him.

The president, who has signed more than 200 executive orders since his return to the White House, has been scrutinized for his treatment of migrants and is under fire again! This time, not for another wrongful deportation or administrative error but for a reason from his past.

As per sources, A TikTok user, @tommiebrownie, recently reminded viewers of a Vice on HBO documentary from 2016. The old film exposed shocking details about how migrant workers were treated under his administration in his overseas businesses, like his golf resort in Dubai (UAE).

Donald Trump, who first rose to power after succeeding former president Barack Obama, had his life splattered all over tabloids and television in the decades leading up to his impressive 2015-16 run in politics. While several people had mixed opinions about him (they still do, with some even extreme dislike for his radical style of leadership), Popular media outlet Vice investigated the former real estate mogul’s properties in Asia.

Upon investigation, sources found that workers in his golf club were living under poor conditions. The workers were forced to pay Trump for housing even though the living conditions were not up to the mark and were congested. Reportedly, as per TikTok user @tommiebrownie, the workers did not have their passports, and they had to buy back their documents to leave Dubai.

Donald Trump also charged these workers rent, which was more than what they earned. Tommie Brown explained, “Trump brought migrants to work for him. Then he took their documents and made them pay more than they earned just to live there. They had to pay to get their own IDs back.”

These circumstances created by the Trump administration clearly violated international labor laws and made workers vulnerable to debt and unfair treatment. In addition, Trump, who’s known for retaining power and gaining success often by taking advantage of others, has somehow repeated certain things (although at a lesser rate) yet again in 2025. For instance, many other federal workers have also reported workplace abuse in the nation.

Furthermore, last month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) proposed a policy to collect applicants’ social media handles for permanent residency, asylum, and several other reasons. According to a report, USCIS, which is part of Homeland Security, claimed that this step was essential to comply with Donald Trump’s executive orders, which were passed on the first day of his office.

While this move might represent the country’s safety and well-being amidst ongoing global chaos, it’s almost like Donald Trump was spying on these poor fellows. In addition, a graduate student activist was arrested from his building’s lobby under claims by the Trump administration that he had engaged in “pro-terrorist” activities.

Now that the Trump administration has issued several policies and rules for migrants in a rather ruthless way, it is important to keep in check what he did last term and be aware that history should not go down that road.

His 2016 video showcased how he and his team violated human rights. It is a good piece of evidence to remember the past and make people question the kind of leaders they wish to witness govern the country in the future.