Donald Trump’s $200M White House ‘Legacy Project’ Forces Melania Out of the East Wing

President Donald Trump has just confirmed the plans to build a massive $200 million ballroom at the White House. The confirmation came this week. The ballroom is said to be modeled after the opulence of Mar‑a‑Lago. It will be built by partially replacing the historic East Wing.

It will also temporarily displace the office of First Lady Melania Trump though it is expected that it might not disturb her work schedule since she has spent most of her time outside of white House during second term.

During the construction, Melania’s East Wing staff will be temporarily relocated. It is so renovations can move forward without an overhaul of the entire mansion.

The proposed “White House State Ballroom” will dwarf existing event spaces with its 90,000‑square‑foot area. It will offer seating for 650 guests, which is more than triple the capacity of the 200‑person East Room.

Construction is slated to begin this September and is expected to be wrapped up well before Trump’s term ends in early 2029.

Donald Trump has framed the expansion as a much-needed upgrade:

“They’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years, but there’s never been a president who was good at ballrooms. I’m good at building things, and we’re going to build quickly and on time.”

The ballroom will sit adjacent to the main building and will not intrude upon its historic core; press officials have insisted that its design pays “total respect” to the mansion’s architectural heritage.

Corinthian columns, arched windows, crystal chandeliers, and a gold-tinged interior, will be included in the architecture of the planned area and it will reflect Trump’s personal aesthetic.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that private funding will cover the project. It is being funded by Trump and unspecified “patriot donors” and will proceed “without government funding.”

Critics are not enthralled by this addition as they worry it will give the white House a look of beach estate.

This marks the most ambitious makeover of the Executive Mansion since Truman’s 1952 renovations. It will be the first major structural expansion in over 70 years.

Trump has earlier made changes in revamping the Rose Garden by replacing grass with stone paving and installing massive flagpoles on the lawn.

He has also embellished the Oval Office with gold leaf and cherubs giving it a look of Mar‑a‑Lago décor.

White House sources say that even though Melania’s office is part of the displacement, there will be no disruptions. She has largely operated out of New York and Florida this term.

Since taking the role, she’s maintained a notably lower profile than past first ladies. She has been managing issues behind the scenes and communicating with her team primarily by video.

However, Donald Trump defenders argue that it provides practical benefits for state events. It also demonstrates that private-sector initiatives are not hindered by federal budget constraints. With no congressional oversight required, the administration asserts work can begin swiftly next month.

Trump has described the ballroom as a “legacy project.”

“It’ll be a great legacy project … It’ll be beautiful, top‑top of the line.”

While supporters frame it as modernization, others remain skeptical that this extravagant upgrade reflects broader priorities for the People’s House.