Donald Trump’s new request for a budget proposal in 2027 hints at a potential expansion of the national debt. The proposal is reportedly receiving sharp backlash from lawmakers and analysts ahead of its release. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, Congress will receive the official request from the administration next week.

The budget proposal will also carry Trump’s earlier request, which he mentioned on Truth Social, for a $1.5 trillion defense budget. That would mark a $600 billion increase from current levels. If passed, the budget would increase military spending by 66%.

Critics have also weighed in after the news spread, calling it a “bloody New Deal.” They argue that the funding would be directed to defense contractors and expand militarization on a scale similar to World War II. They also worry that the increase would add nearly $6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

🚨Trump just said the military budget could hit $1.5 TRILLION 🤯🤯🤯C The U.S. money supply is already at $22.4 TRILLION.

Where do you think that money comes from? They PRINT it. Every time they print, Bitcoin goes up. Every. Single. Time 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/M30Dh3SUex — Green Candle (@Greencandleit) March 7, 2026

The comparison between current levels and the proposal highlights the scale of the budget. The original New Deal, from the 1930s, combated the Great Depression, and cost $41.7 billion (nearly $1 trillion today) at the time. If examined, Trump’s plan would cost six times more over 10 years than the Inflation Reduction Act, four times more than the Affordable Care Act, and twice as much as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Supporters in Congress, however, say the funding would contribute to expanding the defense industrial base and support major projects like the Golden Dome missile defense system. Meanwhile, critics dispute claims that increasing budgets will fix deeper structural problems.

Industry consolidation is another challenge that could cause problems with the latest proposal. The number of major defense contractors has fallen from 51 to just five. This will limit competition and reduce efficiency, and both Trump and former President Biden have faced the same issue.

Adding to their concerns, critics argue that $6 trillion could instead fund major domestic programs, including hundreds of thousands of nurses, millions of housing units and childcare.

President Trump pushes for massive new defense funding amid ongoing conflict. He calls $200B “a small price” to rebuild U.S. ammunition after Ukraine support. pic.twitter.com/N9Azux9C1T — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 20, 2026

Tensions are rising over the budget as an additional proposal for a nearly $200 billion defense package has been requested amid tensions with Iran.

Some lawmakers warn that the plan represents a major transfer of funds from the public to defense companies. They also argue it would not improve national security. They further suggest the Pentagon may struggle to manage a sharp increase in funding.