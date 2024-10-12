Donald Trump Won Razzie for 'Worst Supporting Actor' in a 1989 Film Not Many Know About

Former president Donald Trump is known to have dabbled in the television and entertainment industry before making his big leap into politics. He has done cameos and even hosted the famed Apprentice series. His short-lived acting career also included the romantic comedy Ghosts Can't Do It. The 1989 picture, however, won 'Worst Picture,' 'Worst Actress,' and 'Worst Director' at the Golden Raspberry Awards a.k.a Razzie Awards which recognize the worst films and performances of the year, with Trump receiving the title of 'Worst Supporting Actor.' According to HuffPost, Trump has not yet accepted his 1991 trophy, which is prominently displayed on the mantle at the Golden Raspberry Awards office in Los Angeles.

Founders John Wilson and Mo Murphy released a joint statement that read, "We have it proudly displayed on the mantle at our Los Angeles headquarters. Hoping Trump will pick it up soon before it all falls to pieces. We’d like to get it out of here and place it with its rightful owner, in the office where he currently displays a very sad performance to a frightened world audience." The motley crew behind the Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Honors, has been presenting awards to the worst 'artists' in the film business each year, since 1981.

The plot of the film revolves around a man who attempts suicide and then persuades his spouse to kill someone else so he can take on the body of the younger man. "Trump’s role in 'Ghosts Can’t Do It' was basically a cameo, playing himself. But even with as little screen time as he had, his performance came across as boastful, full of hot air, and all but screamed, 'This is exactly the kind of ‘acting’ the Razzies exist to dis-honor!’” Wilson told the publication via an email while discussing the Republican leader's infamous win.

"Everybody already knew who he was, and many people already thought he was obnoxious. This cameo simply served to reinforce that impression," the co-founder of the Razzie Awards said. He went on to recall that Trump never responded to his win. "No, but we’d love to send it to him to display on the Oval Office mantle. It is, after all, the only showbiz award he’s ever won.”

Wilson concluded, "We hope it is clear that the Razzies come from a place of humor and a love of good movies, and should be taken as such. But we are proud to have been among the first to recognize Donald Trump’s horrendous performance. Just sad." As per She Knows, in one of the memorable scenes, Trump tells Bo Derek, "Be assured Mrs. Scott, that in this room there are knives sharp enough to cut you to the bone and hearts cold enough to eat yours as hors d'oeuvres." Bo Derek responds, "You're too pretty to be bad." "You noticed," he concludes.