Donald Trump Withholds Endorsement as Cornyn, Paxton Face Off in Texas

Donald Trump has so far withheld his support from two Texas Republicans headed toward a heated primary. The president has said he will choose one of them soon. However, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have yet to receive an endorsement from the Republican leader.

Cornyn has been critical of Donald Trump in the past. He has defended the filibuster, which could stall the SAVE America Act, a measure that would make voting criteria stricter in the country. Paxton’s campaign is expected to focus on portraying Cornyn as anti-MAGA, which may influence Trump to back Paxton.

President Trump on Endorsing a Candidate in the Republican Texas Senate Primary between Sen. John Cornyn and TX AG Ken Paxton: “I want to do something. The main thing I have to do is find out who’s going to get the SAVE America Act approved.”

pic.twitter.com/ej0Sz0hJJv — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 13, 2026

Donald Trump’s endorsement has been important to Republican candidates across the country. It has been proven time and time again that an endorsement from Trump can mean a lot for people who align with Republican values and are choosing between multiple candidates from the same party.

Regarding a possible endorsement from Trump, Cornyn said, “We’re preparing for combat on May 26th, and it’s not changing anything we’re doing. But if the president decides to endorse, I certainly would welcome that, but we’re not waiting around.”

Paxton, despite his pro-MAGA agenda, has several issues working against him. He is embroiled in personal and legal scandals that could make him less than an ideal candidate for Donald Trump’s endorsement. Trump’s choices need to reflect what he was voted in for. There have already been shake-ups in his core team, as Kristi Noem was replaced in her position.

Republicans were anxious about whether there would be shake-ups at all before the midterms, as that would require new members settling in right around election time. On the other hand, current members of Trump’s core team are embroiled in scandals themselves. Donald Trump might decide to overlook a candidate who has been embroiled in wrongdoing to project a cleaner image.

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Senate Republicans plan to launch a “full and robust debate” next week on legislation to impose strict new proof-of-citizenship requirements. https://t.co/ZofrJRZmoi — Channel 3 News (@wcax) March 14, 2026

However, when talking about the filibuster, which would stall the one act Donald Trump wants passed above all else, Cornyn wrote, “Texans don’t need more endless discussions over Washington rules that Democrats have already promised to break. Talk is cheap. I respectfully urge the remaining handful of my Republican colleagues still holding on to the old position that I used to share to reassess the new reality and update their thinking.”

Donald Trump has said that he is keeping an eye on the SAVE America Act and could issue an endorsement as soon as this week.