Donald Trump Warns of Iranian Missile Threat But Intelligence Agencies Disagree

President Donald Trump made claims about Iran working on missiles that will be capable of hitting the U.S. during his State of the Union address. He condemned the killing of thousands of protesters in Iran. Trump also slammed Iran for roadside bombings leading to the deaths of U.S. service members and civilians, and then went on to say, “working on missiles that will soon reach the US.”

The remarks could heighten tensions with Tehran. However, three different U.S. intelligence agencies assessed the claims as inaccurate. According to two sources, an unclassified 2025 U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency report states that Iran cannot develop a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile until 2035.

Another source confirmed that even if North Korea and China were to help Iran with technology, it may take at least eight years to develop an operational ICBM. Trump’s claims therefore appear to conflict with current intelligence assessments.

President Donald Trump‘s claims have concerned Tehran ahead of scheduled mediation between the two sides. Earlier, Trump gave Tehran 10 to 15 days to make a deal. For the agreement to move forward, Trump insisted he wants to hear, “We will never have a nuclear weapon.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated, “President Trump is absolutely right to highlight the grave concern posed by Iran, a country that chants ‘death to America,’ possessing intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

The 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer damaged Iran’s nuclear sites, meaning it could take years for Tehran to resume progress. Moreover, Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.

Badr Albusaidi of Oman will be meeting JD Vance and other U.S. officials to discuss how to prevent war. Another delegation is scheduled for March 2 in Vienna at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Oman, which has served as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran, will also meet Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

According to a researcher, Hassan Mneimneh, who works at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, Trump might have made these claims to justify attacking Iran in another military operation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied such plans. He claims they have limited the missiles' range to not more than 2,000 kilometers. Furthermore he explained, "We don't want it to be a global threat. We only have [them] to defend ourselves. Our missiles build deterrence."

On the contrary, Iran has uranium reserves while obstructing their international inspection, leading to doubts about its weaponization. Despite the uranium reserves, a UN nuclear inspector, David Albright, added that Iran is still a long way from nuclear warhead missiles.