Donald Trump Warns Against Supreme Court’s Decision Over Tariffs “WE’RE SCREWED”

President Donald Trump has warned against the Supreme Court‘s ruling on the global tariffs, saying, “WE’RE SCREWED.”He also claimed that it’s a financial disaster in the waiting where the US will have to refund hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue if the SCOTUS rules against the tariffs, making them illegal.

The court may announce its decision on January 14.

Trump wrote on his lengthy Truth Social post, expressing his concerns. He posted, “The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars.”

He further added that this isn’t the “payback” for countries that have already invested in factories and equipment. If that’s all added, then the US may have to prepare to pay back trillions of dollars. So far, the government has gained $200 billion in tariffs in 2025.

NEW "If Supreme Court rules against… *WE'RE SCREWED!": President Trump sends a message re eagerly awaited verdict on his signature tariff policy, if confirmed as illegal use of emergency powers in verdict as soon as Wednesday, $10s of billions in refunds of the tariffs could come.



Trump mentioned how it will be impossible for the US to pay all this back, and it will be a complete mess. His post is full of worries, such as figuring out the exact number, dealing with inaccuracies, and solving complex questions. According to him, it might take years to figure it all out. He concluded the post saying if the Supreme Court rules against the USA, pointing out how difficult it will be for the country, financially.

Since countries and companies have invested so much in businesses, they might claim it back once the tariffs are reversed, which would be impossible to pay back. This may also make the US look weak, as Trump added, “Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly.” If Trump tariffs are announced to be illegal, America might lose its so-called shine.

SUPREME COURT DELAYS TRUMP TARIFF RULING: The U.S. Supreme Court did not give a decision Friday on Trump's tariffs. This keeps businesses and markets waiting, with trade rules still unclear. Does this delay create more uncertainty for the U.S. economy?

When announcing the tariffs, Trump used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify them. However, the Supreme Court has been on the fence about it. Trump argued that if anyone thinks payback will be easy, then it’s false and inaccurate.

The total amount of refund that Trump has calculated to be trillions is just a rough estimate by him, and he is known to exaggerate details to sound boastful. However, if the ruling is against the tariffs, there will be global implications for the economy.