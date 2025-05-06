Donald Trump Wants to Reopen Alcatraz—But Here’s How Much It Will Cost to Restore And Keep It Running!

Another day and another national discussion. President Donald Trump has ignited a new national controversy. This time, it is his plan to rebuild and expand the infamous Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

Donald Trump cited the island prison’s illustrious history. But not as a representation of rebuilding the broken pieces of the country, but as a representation of America’s most severe approach to justice. He presented the proposal as a daring plan to counteract the rise in violent crime.

President Trump went on his social media platform Truth Social and presented his idea to his followers and the rest of the country. He stated that violent, vicious, and repeat criminal offenders have plagued America for far too long. He then said that to counter these acts of terror within the country, he is directing the authorities to reopen and rebuild Alcatraz. The authorities responsible for these actions are the Bureau of Prisons, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Department of Justice.

Donald Trump wants to rid the country of dangerous offenders, and he is falling back on history for this intent. The original intent of Alcatraz was to keep all the criminals locked up away from civilization. Keeping this reasoning in mind, President Trump has issued the orders to reopen one of the most notorious jails in the country. It will be expanded according to the current needs of the law and order.

Today in 1934 Al Capone “Scarface” was transferred to Alcatraz Prison for tax evasion, becoming Inmate #85-AZ in cellblock B-181. During his sentence, he didn’t received any special privileges and worked sweeping the cellhouse and laundry room.#alcapone pic.twitter.com/R8tuhBkSLg — Alcatraz City Cruises (@AlcatrazCruises) August 22, 2024

The penitentiary once housed notorious criminals like Al Capone and “Machine Gun” Kelly. It was known for its total confinement. Trump wants to make it obvious that lawlessness will have no place in society and that no rule-breaking will be dealt with carelessly.

However, this plan will not be cheap and will have a high cost. The estimated cost of renovating the island jail ranges from $235 million to $370 million. The high price of renovation is due to the island’s remote location and special logistical requirements. Aside from the cost of renovation, the Bureau of Prisons may have to pay up to $75 million a year in operating expense, as per a report by Radar Online.

Trump says he wants to reopen Alcatraz as a functioning prison for the most violent offenders. As the Bureau of Prisons notes on its website, it was closed in the 1960s because it was three times more expensive to operate than other prisons. pic.twitter.com/DPykP3e4ys — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 4, 2025

There is another factor to consider. The main reason for Alcatraz’s closure in 1963 was the cost of upkeep of the facility. The infrastructure was failing, and the transport of necessities like food, gasoline, and water was also expensive.

These logistical difficulties still exist today and will be a major hindrance in operating the jail. There are major questions about whether the idea is worth the expenditure. Updating the complex to meet modern safety, accessibility, and security standards would need a nearly complete redesign.

The proposal has drawn a divided response. Some law-and-order proponents view it as a necessary step to curb crime. However, critics argue that the plan is more symbolic than practical. Legal experts have highlighted the problem. The current American prison system already faces serious issues such as overcrowding, understaffing, and underfunding. In such scenarios, updating a new prison facility that is known to be expensive will only cost important dollars to taxpayers.

Hilarious. Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz to imprison “dangerous and violent” criminals. It’s a museum. Renovations costing millions are going on right now because tourism brings in $$$ per year. Theory is he watched The Rock on Netflix ) and thought Alcatraz needs to reopen. — ToutdeSuiteLaSinner Is Salty AF (@ToutSuiteSinner) May 5, 2025

The backlash has been stronger locally. Alcatraz is now a major tourist attraction and a National Historic Landmark. Turning it back into a prison system will affect tourism, too. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other San Francisco lawmakers have therefore condemned the proposal. They warn that converting the island back into a federal prison could harm the region’s economy and tarnish its cultural and historical value.

Despite all the backlash, the President is determined to move ahead with the process. His request has been acknowledged by a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson. The Bureau has confirmed that the agency will follow any official presidential orders.

However, no formal implementation plan or schedule has been established. The plan is still in the talking stage, and its future is uncertain without congressional financing and logistical plans.