Donald Trump is Reopening Alcatraz Prison After 6 Decades, Americans Believe It’s an Impractical Move!

President Donald Trump has ordered the reopening of Alcatraz, an island turned into a federal prison, which was abruptly shut down in 1963. In his recent social media post, Trump expressed his plans to rebuild the prison facility located 1.25 miles offshore from San Francisco.

Trump wrote, “REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!” He stated, “For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets.”

In his public communication to federal agencies, he wrote, “That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

His post also highlighted his immigration crackdown, as he added, “We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally.”

Alcatraz Island was initially developed into a military fortification, and a military prison. In 1934, it was turned into a federal prison. It was one of the most notorious prisons in America as it was believed that nobody could escape from it due to strong currents around the island and cold water temperatures. During 29 years of operation, no prisoner is said to have escaped. However, in 1962, three prisoners went missing from their cells, and a massive search operation was carried out to locate them.

It was eventually concluded that Frank Morris, John Anglin, and Clarence Anglin had drowned during their attempt. However, their bodies were never found, thus sparking a theory that they probably made it to the shore and escaped. This prison escape inspired J. Campbell Bruce to write his 1963 book ‘Escape from Alcatraz’. It was then made into a movie in 1979 starring Clint Eastwood in the lead.

The prison was permanently shut down a few months after the incident. It is believed that the high cost of maintenance was the reason. It cost nearly $10 per prisoner per day as opposed to $3 at Atlanta. The buildings had also severely eroded due to salt water saturation.

Trump believes that “the reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s decision has been receiving mixed reactions from Americans. While some lauded the President for his bold action against crime, others believe that his decision isn’t thoughtful. Criticizing Trump’s decision, someone wrote, “So the Orange One has decreed that Alcatraz be reopened. It was closed bc it was too expensive to maintain. The salt water has damaged the buildings. It’s not habitable. Only good for tours. Instead of generating revenue as a tourist venue, it’s going to be a money pit.”

Alan Grayson, a former Congressman tweeted, “I’m OK with #Trump reopening #Alcatraz, as long as Trump is a permanent resident.”