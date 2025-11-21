Donald Trump Wants to ‘Hang’ Democrats After ‘Seditious’ Call for Action, MAGA Base Defends POTUS

Thursday morning, Donald Trump made a series of chilling threats on Truth Social, and the MAGA base is coming to defend him. In his posts, the president called for “hanging” his political foes and Democrats following a video released by some lawmakers. In the video, some prominent Democrat lawmakers are seen directly addressing the U.S. troops and the intelligence community.

“We want to speak directly to members of the military and the intelligence community, who take risks each day to keep Americans safe. We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military. But trust is at risk.” They claimed, “This [Trump ] administration is pitting the uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution. Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders.”

They concluded with, “Don’t give up the ship.” The group of these lawmakers who were seen in the video included Reps. Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan, Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, and Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly.

Needless to say, the release drew an immediate attack from Trump. The 79-year-old POTUS rushed to Truth Social Thursday morning, calling it as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR.”

🚨 BREAKING: Trump labels 6 Democrats who told service members to refuse unlawful orders ‘traitors’ who should be arrested pic.twitter.com/9T46ibkaGz — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2025

“Punishable by DEATH!,” he wrote. The MAGA base immediately moved to defend him, with many even calling the Democrat-released video “treasonous.” Donald Trump was also seen reposting his supporters’ criticism of the video as well. One of those included a call for the execution of those lawmakers. “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!” the post said, and the POTUS reposted it on his Truth Social.

In another post, he raged, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We Don’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

The MAGA circle quickly spread his call for action across social media. “Trump is right. That’s the type of justice Americans want to see,” tweeted Laura Loomer, better known as the MAGA mouthpiece.

President Trump just re posted a post on Truth Social calling for seditious Democrat Senators to be hung for calling on members of the military to defy President Trump’s orders as Commander in Chief. Trump is right. That’s the type of justice Americans want to see. pic.twitter.com/FyaGOUcrT7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 20, 2025

“Democrat members of Congress are brazenly and deliberately inciting members of the U.S. military to defy lawful orders from the Commander-in-Chief. Their actions constitute a clear-cut case of seditious conspiracy, and every one of them must be prosecuted and held accountable to the absolute fullest extent of the law,” added Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump advisor.

The POTUS-appointed former Department of Homeland Security official echoed the sentiment on X, “To my former Republican colleagues… will you be cowardly & silent about this, too? Or, perhaps, muster the modest courage to condemn this vile conduct?”

Following the backlash from the MAGA base, the Democrat lawmakers shared another joint statement, insisting that they are not intimidated. “We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation,” they wrote.

“Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity.”