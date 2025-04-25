Donald Trump would like to have a Nobel Peace Prize for his failed attempts to end Ukraine-Russia war.

Donald Trump‘s life mission is to be better than Barack Obama—if not on paper or in reality, then at least in his mind. The only way to do this was to undo everything Obama did in his time in office.

Now, only two things are left for Trump to achieve in order to be on the same standing as President Obama. One is getting a healthcare bill better than the Affordable healthcare act and getting a Nobel Prize.

Trump just might win a Nobel prize soon, or at least he thinks he should.

Donald Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had a joint press conference at the White House on April 24, 2025. During this press conference, one of the reporters present there asked Trump about the speculations of him winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

For the unversed, Trump has maintained his stance that he could lead the Ukraine-Russia war into a permanent cease-fire. Though his talks with President Zelensky did not end the way he would have wanted, he is still of the opinion that he has done his best.

Reporter asks Norwegian Prime Minister if President Trump deserves to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. President Trump: “Thank you very much for that questions. I like that question.” pic.twitter.com/odkMLZQKlQ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 24, 2025

So when this question was placed in front of him, he was all but giddy with anticipation. He said that he was very happy that this question was asked. The moment highlighted Trump’s seeming willingness to receive credit for his role in attempts to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Prime Minister Støre praised Trump’s “very important initiatives” to get the dispute closer to resolution. He claimed that a ceasefire is necessary to save lives and move toward a more secure future for Europe. His comments provided the diplomatic support for Trump’ has been craving for. One has to understand that the Norwegian Nobel Committee gives the Nobel Peace Prize. No wonder Donald Trump was happy to get the question in front of the prime minister.

Donald Trump had a very divisive stance on Kyiv-Moscow peace talks. None of his claims and agitated demands were either praised or considered by President Zelensky. Even other major European leaders felt Donald Trump fumbled the talks really badly.

John Bolton: Trump only wants a ceasefire in Ukraine so he can get good publicity and a Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/Kp8pEljvCX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

JD Vance, being his instigator, helped no one.

The prime minister’s tone conveyed admiration for President Trump’s involvement in the peace effort. Though it was not an official endorsement.

Donald Trump’s efforts for the peace talks include his direct urging of Russian President Vladimir Putin through his social media. He has asked Putin to halt continuing military actions as part of his peace initiatives. Donald Trump then wrote on his social media mentioning how he is not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV.

He then went on to admonish President Putin by writing- Stop it, Vladimir! He added that every week, more than 5,000 warriors lose their lives, and he was looking forward to peace talks and a cease-fire between the two nations.

Well, if only social media posts could end wars. If scolding Putin could have worked, we should have tried that earlier.

Donald Trump’s idea of mediating between Ukraine and Russia includes calling President Zelenskyy to the white house and humiliating him in front of the media. And he couldn’t even talk to Putin face to face or in front of the media, demanding peace talks or cease-fire.

Now, the ball is in the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s court. One will get to see the political influence of the committee on the day the Nobel Peace Prize is announced