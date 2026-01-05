Donald Trump Waiting For Cuba “to Fall” After Venezuela Strike

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump has made it clear how Cuba could be next. He told reporters aboard Air Force One, “Cuba is ready to fall.” Since he plans on managing Venezuela’s oil, Cuba will no longer have income from subsidized rates. He added that Cuba got much of its income from Venezuelan oil and will no longer have it to rely on.

A reporter asked Trump about the fate of the “billion-dollar” Venezuelan oil,, and he corrected her, saying it is worth more than that. Responding to her question, he said the U.S. would be managing everything and fixing the country.

Furthermore, Trump added, “They’re not getting any of it. Cuba literally is ready to fall. And you have a lot of great Cuban Americans that are going to be very happy about this.” During the U.S. strike, 32 Cubans died.

❝Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall❞ 🛑 US President Donald Trump, aboard Air Force One, says Cuba is ready to fall without Venezuelan oil support, following the capture of Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/wplgLDi3K8 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 5, 2026

Trump also criticized Colombia as being run by a sick man who is making and selling drugs. While Maduro is in U.S. detention, the country declared Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as its leader. However, the U.S. government will be overseeing the country, and according to Trump, elections will be conducted when the time is right.

Netizens had a mixed response to Trump’s statement on Cuba. Some commented in favor, saying, “This is why our Cuban-American community OVERWHELMINGLY supports & backs President Trump!” Another posted, “Fantastic news – America’s influence is truly reshaping the region!”

‘IT’S GOING DOWN’: President Trump predicts Cuba’s communist government is “ready to fall” following the US-led capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, warning Havana can no longer rely on Caracas for security and oil. pic.twitter.com/xxL3affIuf — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 5, 2026



Many were skeptical about the situation, adding, “Falling on its own would be what’s best, same for Iran, American intervention is not necessary, we need to hone our focus domestically on the AMERICAN people.” The second one posted, “This is getting much worse, and Trump continues to go reckless and out of control. The world cannot continue like this, allowing Trump to instigate another world war in our generation as he continues to violate international order and rules of regional political engagement.”

Russia has condemned the strike on Venezuela and asked for the release of Nicolas Maduro. It’s interesting to see how Venezuela natives in the US are celebrating the move and saying positive things, while several countries consider it to be reckless.