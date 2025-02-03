Donald Trump is on cloud nine! The newly appointed president, who is currently serving his second term as the head of the state after winning the elections against Kamala Harris, has made waves in the media right after his return with the agenda to “make America great again.” With the immediate implementation of new policies alongside enforcing robust law and order, Trump is here to spare no one this time. However, if you thought that was all Donald Trump wished to do, you were mistaken; he is reportedly seriously considering running for office for a fourth time in a row, and he is planning on putting plans in place to confirm he is legally able to do so.

For context, the 22nd Amendment of the American constitution states that “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President or acted as President for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once.”

Congressman Andy Ogles has proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow Trump to serve a total of 12 years if he were to win again in four years. Ogles argues that the amendment would enable a president who has served non-consecutive terms to seek a third term, effectively switching the limitations set by the 22nd Amendment.

He believes this change is necessary to undo what he perceives as damage caused by the Biden administration, suggesting it may take Trump a decade to fully address these issues. However, if passed, the amendment would not only allow Trump another run but could also open the door for Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush to return to the presidency.

Does this mean that we could see all the prominent former presidents in power once again? Perhaps yes! As per The Irish Star, while Barack Obama has not shown any interest in running again, his public appearances continue to generate enthusiasm, leading some to assume that the Democrats might consider bringing him back if Trump seeks another term. But people have flocked to X to share their thoughts on the potential amendment. Some users said the authors wanted to ensure Obama couldn’t run again in case he could beat Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Obama were spotted at former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral, giggling to glory. The gesture surprised people, as both individuals previously had severe clashes of opinions. Moreover, Ogles justified that the action will give Trump every possible resource to “correct the disastrous course set by the Joe Biden administration.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution was ratified in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a third term amidst World War II. He happens to be the only president to do so. Furthermore, in his inaugural address, he outlined key issues his administration intends to tackle, including actions on deportations, energy policies, tariffs, and economic reforms.

Donald Trump also announced a “national emergency at our southern border,” with measures aimed at halting immigration and deporting “criminal immigrants.” Additionally, he emphasized his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the economy and addressing other pressing national concerns.