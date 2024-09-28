Donald Trump Very Engrossed by Kennedy's Alleged Affair With Olivia Nuzzi: Report

The alleged sexting between Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a new acquaintance of Donald Trump's, and Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter for a New York magazine, has reportedly become the former president's new obsession. Trump supposedly also reached out to Kennedy to learn of the facts and what went down. Additionally, the Republican nominee was also keen to post online regarding the issue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Noble

A source informer Puck News, "[Kennedy] denied the whole thing to Trump. He said he hardly know[s] her. He said he met her one time." The Puck News article also claimed that Trump almost made a post on Truth Social, his social media platform about the same ("My condolences to Ryan Lizza...'') and that the GOP frontrunner was allegedly on the verge of making a public comment about the alleged online affair.

Of course he has

The man loves gossip — Miss Norma Jeane 🗽🇺🇸🩸 🦷 🏴‍☠️💋🐾 (@rosanthony3) September 28, 2024

As reported by The Daily Beast, Nuzzi had breached the 'magazine's standards around conflicts of interest and disclosure' accompanied by the news of her 'personal' relationship' with Kennedy, which prompted New York magazine to place her on leave. Additionally, the outlet's statement added that had the magazine known about the connection, she would not have been permitted to continue covering the 2024 presidential race.

Previously, Nuzzi told The Daily Beast that she had had 'communication' with a 'former reporting subject turned personal.' However, the relationship was 'never physical,' she said, but she still felt she should have spoken clean about it sooner and was sorry she didn't.

On the other hand, Kennedy turned down Fox News' invitation to address rumors about his connection with Nuzzi this week. Nodding to what anchor Martha MacCallum called Nuzzi's 'inappropriate relationship,' she questioned, "What do you say to your supporters who question your behavior and want to know what's going on?" Kennedy replied, "I never comment on those kind[s] of stories."

@FoxNews has done their best to run cover for #RFKJr since he endorsed @realDonaldTrump.



The network hasn’t reported the Olivia Nuzzi/RFK sexting scandal on their airwaves at all, until one brave female journalist had the courage to confront Kennedy.



pic.twitter.com/j96TTy2OWg — Lori Spencer (@RealLoriSpencer) September 26, 2024

Still, additional accounts have emerged suggesting that, before their alleged sexting interaction last year, Kennedy reached out and grabbed reporter Nuzzi's hand while she interviewed him, as per several eyewitnesses who told Vanity Fair that he did so when they were hiking in November 2023 for her New York Magazine article.

According to The New York Post, a mutual acquaintance of the politician's claims that Nuzzi 'bombarded' him with naked photos over many months, leading to speculation that the lawyer-turned-politician may sue Nuzzi. According to Jessica Reed Kraus, a friend of Kennedy's who knows both of them, Kennedy has recently engaged security expert Gavin de Becker to probe the scandal, and a possible criminal or civil case is on the horizon. Kraus claimed Kennedy made many attempts to block Nuzzi's phone, but she persisted in sending him explicit images after he would unblock her on occasion, citing 'urgent discussions about an imminent hit piece.' Also, de Becker said, "This had nothing to do with romance. He was being chased by porn."