Donald Trump Urges His Supporters to Buy Wife Melania’s New Book He Hasn’t Bothered to Read Yet

During a Thursday rally in New York, former president Donald Trump implied that he had not read Melania Trump's forthcoming biography. The ex-president commented on a September 19th rally on Long Island that he still hasn't read Melania, the biography of his wife that comes out on October 8. As reported by The Daily Beast, he told the audience, "Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about—I don’t know, I didn’t, so busy."

The former president then went on to say that his followers should purchase the book he hasn't read, praising it as 'great.' He added, "She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’" Furthermore, Skyhorse Publishing reported that her book, set for publication on October 8, will cover topics such as Melania's upbringing in Slovenia, her time as a model, her romance with Donald Trump, her pregnancy, her time as First Lady, and her advocacy work.

The former first lady has been noticeably absent from campaign appearances and, while she did make a stop at the Republican National Convention, she refrained from making the traditional speech given to the nominee's spouse. Melania also chose not to attend her husband's five-week hush-money trial, which stemmed from an alleged affair that the former president denies having with adult actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her quiet. The sentencing hearing for the 34 felony charges of fabricating company documents has been postponed until November, after the next election.

As reported by Palm Beach Daily News, Melania stated in a video,"Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective — the truth." The video has many footage of Melania engaging with youngsters. It also showed her standing in front of a banner that read 'Be Best,' which was the effort of the former first lady during her time in the White House.

Nevertheless, Donald and Melania have refrained from releasing any books via big New York publishers after leaving the White House, in contrast to past first ladies and former presidents. As per NBC News, even though Donald had a prolific publishing career before becoming president, with credits including Random House and Simon & Schuster, many people turned their backs on him during the January 6, 2021, siege of the United States Capitol. Since departing from the White House, he has published a graphic book honoring his tenure there and an anthology of letters from famous people and international leaders. Both were published by Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded in 2021 by Sergio Gor, a former Trump campaign aide, and Donald Trump Jr.