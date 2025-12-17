Donald Trump Urges Americans to ‘Pray’ Ahead of High-Stakes Supreme Court Ruling

President Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post urged the Supreme Court of the United States to make a quick and wise decision about the legality of the proposed tariffs. In a fiery post online, he continued his furious rant to sway the court with urgency, given the number of times he’s taken to the social media platform about the same thing.

Trump’s latest post on SCOTUS and tariffs highlighted the math showing the decrease in trade deficit, which he claims has been reduced by more than half. Trump’s post continued to read, “This is larger than anyone, except ME, projected, and will only get stronger in the near future.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 06:15 PM EST 12/16/25 pic.twitter.com/otmCVs6BGM — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 17, 2025

The MAGA leader then urged followers to “pray” about the upcoming SCOTUS ruling on tariffs. He also hoped for them to have both the “genius and wisdom” to enable these tariffs for the country’s protection and financial freedom. His furious rant continued to mention another remark he’s made in the past about alleged American-haters. He wrote, “There are evil, America-hating forces against us. We cannot let them prevail!”

Ultimately, Trump hopes to “make America great again,” with these tariffs, which he’s eagerly looking forward to implementing should SCOTUS deem it legal. Trump’s posts aimed at SCOTUS have seemingly been on the rise. Just last month, the 79-year-old posted a similar plea on his Truth Social platform, mentioning “America-hating forces.” Even in that post, he urged MAGA followers to pray that the “Nine Justices” would do the right thing for the country.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump warns the Supreme Court that if they mess with Tariffs it will be a huge national Security Risk “Ive ended eight wars largely because of trade and because of tariffs. If we go the other tariff route it wont give you the same national security” Hes right pic.twitter.com/37ucAbAvPu — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 7, 2025

The GOP leader also warned SCOTUS about the aftermath of not ruling in favor of his administration. Despite his rants, the President is reportedly looking forward to finally getting his answer about whether or not the tariffs are legal.

It’s not just Trump who expressed worry over the ruling and called it a “life or death” ruling for America as a country. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also believes in the effect of the tariffs on the country. Agreeing with Trump about urging SCOTUS to make the right call, he suggested that the administration would be okay even without it. Despite there being “plenty of revenue,” he is still hoping for SCOTUS to agree with Trump’s tariffs.

Bessent echoed Trump’s concerns, warning that if SCOTUS does not approve the tariffs, it could have national security implications. He added, “If they (SCOTUS) rule against the administration, they will be ruling against national security.”

Trump’s statement clearly demonstrates that for him, tariffs are not simply a trading tool, but a way to directly redistribute economic pressure. His argument is that a ‘direct’ tariff isn’t diplomacy, negotiations, or complex schemes, but a mechanism that can be activated with… — DΞSH (@whereislamb0) December 7, 2025

Although Trump and his administration are hoping for a positive outcome from the upcoming SCOTUS hearing, netizens aren’t very thrilled about the rise in taxes if his suggested tariffs were imposed. A user pointed out a very important statistic about one of the biggest tax hikes since World War II, according to an official report by the Tax Foundation.

Calling it the largest tax release in American history, the netizen explained, “In addition to your standard federal taxes, Donald Trump has added an additional 16.8%-18.6% tax on every American because of tariffs.” Another one asked, “How is this possible? Where was this released?” Similarly, many remain unconvinced and concerned about the good in tariffs.