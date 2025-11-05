Donald Trump Ready for Round Three? Eric Trump’s Shocking Comment Sparks Buzz

The Donald Trump administration has not put its best foot forward in the game, and Americans seem to agree to it, all thanks to the increased number of ICE round-ups, federal shutdown, lapse of SNAP benefits, and more. Meanwhile, his son Eric Trump has made a surprising comment about his father’s possible return for the third time. For context, the 79-year-old has been receiving constant backlash ever since he returned to the President’s chair after getting indicted. The Republican voice, along with Trump’s directives, is not exactly favorable among the citizens.

Coming back to Eric, during his recent appearance on the Pod Force One podcast, he refused to chalk out his father’s stint or, in extension, his own stint in the upcoming 2028 elections. While the possibility that the Trump family’s legacy would be upheld in such a case, however, Eric did not fail to share newer details about his father’s epic victory against Kamala Harris in November last year.

Eric played with his words about the 2028 elections and hinted at the possibility that he might also be on the list of names contesting ahead. In his words, “I know you love the 2028, Trump 2028 cap, and people always assume it’s about Donald Trump, but it could also mean Eric Trump, Don Jr. I think you have a different Republican Party now, and I think you have a Republican Party of fighters.”

In the same conversation, Eric looked back at one of the biggest learnings he received from his father, who also taught many others during the George W. Bush years. He explained, “My father taught people how to fight in a way that they did not know how to fight under the George Bush years and the McCain years. I think we’ve gotten really good at it, right? And the reason I say we’ve gotten good at it is that we didn’t have a choice. We either fought for ourselves, or we died, or we just didn’t win.”

While buzz around his father’s return to the presidential chair has been going on for some time now, his own name popping up in the list does change things. Expressing what he feels about his political endeavors, he said, “If there was no other choice and it got so bad that you do it, but I’m happy, at least temporarily, to be retired from politics, as he does a great job in Washington, DC.”

Well, the Democrats have proposed to go through the Trump family’s business history and even wished to launch investigations if they planned to take the House during the mid-term elections. Critics have also pointed to the alleged $800 million windfall linked to the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures. Addressing this fiasco of the past, Eric said, “We didn’t have a choice. We got debanked by every financial institution in this country. We got debanked by Bank of America. We got debanked by Chase. We got debanked by everyone.”

Eric also discussed how such politically planned attacks end up having unexpected benefits for a candidate like his father. He spoke about the time when Donald Trump’s stoic mugshot after he was booked at Fulton County Jail, a photo that now hangs in the Oval Office. Eric explained, “Isn’t the great irony of the world the fact that that’s probably the one thing that helped us with the African American vote the most and minority communities? It took those very communities that had been so abused by the very system that was coming after this guy, and they’ve done this to us, and I’ve seen this before, and I don’t like it.”

Interestingly, Donald Trump had once commented on the future of all of his kids joining politics. During his own stint on Pod Force One, he had said, “All of them probably have a future in politics, frankly. Don is excellent. A good guy. He’s an outdoorsman. Eric has done a fantastic job. … Barron is great. He is very tall and good. Ivanka, you know Ivanka? Yes. Very well. She’s so great. And Tiffany has done really well. She went to a great law school and did very well. Always a good student.”