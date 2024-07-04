Donald Trump Uploads Photo of ‘Orange Biden,’ and His Supporters Have a Field Day

In the ever-intensifying verbal duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump recently upped the stake by posting a picture of Biden with an exaggerated orange complexion. The image quickly went viral, sparking a frenzy of reactions from Trump’s supporters and critics alike. The post, which lacked a caption, let the altered image of Biden do all the talking. Almost instantly, internet users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One user wrote, “If you can’t beat em join em!!!🍊” Another added, “He became the very thing he sought to destroy.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Bro stole trumps tanning bed after the raid at Mar-a-lago.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and added, “He’s copying your look! Not cool on his part!” One user slammed, *** MR PRESIDENT, WE KNOW WHO TOOK YOUR BRONZER!!! 😂😂😂 LETS GO 47!!! BRING ON NOVEMBER! 🦅🦅🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🤍💙”

As if this wasn’t enough, one user remarked, “ORANGE MAN BAD MAKES SENSE NOW LOL 😂😂” In a series of comments, one fan wrote, “The way President Trump just posted this photo with no caption 😂😭” Another user commented, “HES TRYING TO APPEAL TO THE VOTERS BUT THERES ONLY ONE ORANGE GUY WE LOVE 🍊 🇺🇸”

However, the former president himself has been a subject of criticism due to his orange complexion. Trump has previously blamed energy-efficient lightbulbs for his distinctive hue, claiming, “The lightbulb. People said: what’s with the lightbulb? I said: here’s the story. And I looked at it. The bulb that we’re being forced to use! No 1, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst. What are we doing? It’s considered hazardous waste, but it’s many times more expensive and frankly, the light is not as good. So we’re going to sell them, but we’re also going to sell incandescent bulbs. People are very happy about it. It’s amazing,” as per The Guardian.

As per Business Insider, experts, however, offer a different explanation. Makeup artists and tanning specialists attribute Trump’s orange appearance to improper use of artificial tanning products. Jason Kelly, a Cleveland-based makeup artist who worked at the 2016 Republican National Convention, explained, "I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes."

Dante Fitzpatrick (Director of airbrush design at Beach Bum Tanning) remarked, "You have to be very skilled when adding makeup on top of self-tanning. And if you do it wrong, it looks really wrong — especially in high definition." He added that Trump likely used the wrong shade for his skin tone and applied makeup incorrectly on top of it, exacerbating the problem under TV camera lights.