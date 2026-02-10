Donald Trump Turns Cagey About Economic Report, Advices People To Not Be A ‘Panican’

Donald Trump has continued to tout a supposed boost in the U.S. economy, even as multiple reports suggest otherwise. As people await the release of official economic data later this week, experts are warning that conditions may already be deteriorating. Underscoring concerns about economic weakness is a sharp rise in layoffs, leaving many Americans without jobs.

During this period, the Trump administration has faced criticism over its transparency regarding economic conditions. Critics have accused officials of delaying key reports, allegedly to protect the administration and obscure the full scope of the downturn. The concerns intensified following significant shifts in the job market, particularly a surge in layoffs.

In January alone, layoffs reached 108,435, the highest level since 2009. That figure marked an increase of about 118 percent compared to the same period last year. Hiring also appeared to slow sharply, with just 5,306 new jobs added. Job openings declined significantly, leaving only 0.87 available jobs for every unemployed person. Analysts noted that these figures rivaled levels seen during the Great Recession.

Open job listings, an indicator of labor demand, are currently at their lowest levels. The lack of available positions is colliding with a rising unemployment rate. Amid this turmoil, the administration’s lack of clarity around the data has added to frustration among the working class.

The Trump administration began delaying the release of official employment data for January 2026, citing a government shutdown. As a result, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was unable to publish its monthly jobs report on schedule. This left analysts relying on estimates from private companies, further fueling uncertainty about the true state of the job market.

With the onset of February, it is anticipated to become an important month for economic news. Reports about both the old job numbers and any new updates are expected to be shared. Since the White House is holding back the reports even after the second week of the month, it is believed that the final report might be published by February 11.

In the wake of the impending doomed news about the job market, the White House and the Trump administration have started to damage control already. A recent official press release urging citizens to stop panicking was titled ‘Don’t Be A Panican- We’re Winning And We’re Not Slowing Down’.

Donald Trump himself made up this term last year to brush off worries about the economy while he was in charge. The catchphrase tells people not to become ‘panicking Republicans’ and to ignore the clear signs that the economy is doing badly. It also told worried citizens that the American stock market was doing well and that they should not listen to any other rumors.

Well, a fabricated term like Panican used in official communications from the White House only makes it evident that the government is unsuccessful in living up to its expectations.

It undermines public trust and attempts to distract from the real-time worsening economic data at hand. Considering the widespread anxiety among job seekers and market shareholders regarding the updated numbers on the job market, the defensive stance by the Trump administration is only fueling speculation of the worst possible fate ahead.