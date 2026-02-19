Donald Trump to Address the Nation About Aliens at the ‘Right Time?’ Lara Trump Reveals

Donald Trump allegedly has a full speech prepared about aliens and UFOs. He is just waiting for the “right time” to deliver it.

Lara Trump recently claimed that her father-in-law has played coy whenever she or her husband, Eric Trump have asked him about extraterrestrials.

During an appearance on the New York Post‘s Pod Force One, Lara spoke about how Donald Trump has a speech ready about UFOs and aliens. She also claimed that the has gone out of his way to avoid questions about it whenever it was brought up.

Lara Trump says Donald Trump has privately discussed rumors that he has a speech prepared about UFOs. “I think my father-in-law actually said it. There is some speech he has that I guess at the right time he’s gonna break out, and it has to do with maybe some sort of… pic.twitter.com/ZLVcLahb9b — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) February 18, 2026

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not seem to have knowledge about any such potential speech, but said that it would be of great interest to her.

She said, “I’ll have to check in with our speech writing team,” adding, “Uh, and that would be of great interest to me personally, and I’m sure all of you in this room and apparently former President Obama, too.”

Aliens have long been part of the modern United States mythology, popular with conspiracy theorists and science fiction enthusiasts. Area 51 has often been jokingly called the experimentation site where extraterrestrials are captured and sent when they crash into Uniteed States.

The United States is also the country with the highest number of purported UFO sightings, as discussed in multiple reports. This also comes at a time when former President Barack Obama‘s comments on a podcast drew a lot of attention.

In a recent question-and-answer session, the president was asked about aliens and whether they were real. In response, he simply said, “They’re real” before the segment moved on. Later, the former president had to issue a clarification about his remarks.

He said, “Statistically, the Universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real” “But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

What Obama refers to here is the Fermi Paradox. Statistically speaking, the Universe should be teeming with life at any given point in time, but the evidence simply does not support it.

According to the Fermi Paradox, there are a very high number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, some of which is likely to have Earthlike planets in their habitable zones.

These stars are older than the Sun (or Sun is a youngun at only 4.6 billion years old), which means their planets would have had a lot more time to develop intelligent life.

Given cosmological scale and the slow nature of interstellar travel, a fairly advanced civilisation could travel and map the Milky Way in its entirety in a few million years, which means there would be evidence of visitation on many, if not all, planets. However, no such evidence has shown up yet.