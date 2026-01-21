Donald Trump Throws Karoline Leavitt and Team Under the Bus in Bizarre Rant – “I Have Bad PR People…”

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is known for her loyalty and dedication to President Donald Trump. From handling his PR to promptly delivering press conferences with updates, Leavitt has consistently demonstrated her diligence to the Trump administration over the last few months. But, it looks like what was supposed to be her big White House moment turned into an upstage by her boss.

Leavitt has created history by becoming the youngest ever White House Press Secretary at just 28 years old. She’s worked her way up through the ranks by sheer determination, passion, and hard work. Above all, she has strongly expressed her support for the POTUS over the years, earning her the title of a Trump loyalist.

On the one-year mark in office, President Donald J. Trump spoke to the press for nearly two hours. And brought the receipts. pic.twitter.com/wuMKeNBcd2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2026

Leavitt was supposed to appear alongside Trump at a recent press conference. She had even hinted at his appearance on her social media account on X. The Press Secretary wrote, “ A very special guest will be joining me on the podium today…TUNE IN!” Although she seemingly tried to be subtle, her mention of Trump in an attachment was a bit of a giveaway.

It seemed like Leavitt was really looking forward to having her moment in the spotlight. Trump appeared to have completely upstaged Leavitt instead of allowing her to address reporters. The POTUS went on a lengthy rant about his many economic accomplishments and highlighted the Minnesota arrests, the Gulf of Mexico, and many other things. According to the Boston Herald, his rant reportedly went on for about two hours.

⚡️Trump: Maybe I have bad public relations people. pic.twitter.com/BJyHWkfIgz — The World Times (@worldtimes4u) January 20, 2026

However, he surprisingly threw his PR team and Leavitt under the bus during the lengthy press conference. The MAGA leader blamed his PR team for reportedly not effectively communicating the success of his economic policies. He bluntly said, “Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we’re not getting it across.”

Whether or not Trump would consider firing someone from the PR team remains to be seen. However, the White House has not responded after Trump’s blunt critique of them. Leavitt also continues to express her loyalty to Trump. Although Trump and his team appear to have things under control, there might be cracks in the team.

Rumors of there being problems between the PR team and Leavitt have been brewing for quite some time now. Many netizens and supporters suspect that perhaps not everyone gets along in the Trump administration.

🚨BREAKING MELTDOWN: Karoline Leavitt attacks the press after Trump’s summit, accusing the media of “ROOTING AGAINST PEACE.” So far we’ve heard ZERO deals, ZERO wins, and ZERO progress. She’s covering for Trump’s fragile ego. pic.twitter.com/ZsGhLEtaWm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 19, 2025

While Trump might have unintentionally thrown Leavitt and her team under the bus, she’s fiercely defended her boss. Recently, at another press conference, Leavitt removed a major publishing powerhouse journal from the press pool. She cited fake and defamatory conduct as a primary reason for their removal.

Leavitt is not one to shy away from tough questions and harsh criticism from the left. She’s often strategically navigated through many situations just like this one when it comes to defending the POTUS publicly.

However, after this upstage moment, whether or not she’ll continue to defend Trump like before remains to be determined. Leavitt has not yet issued an official statement about the most recent press conference in which she was supposed to appear alongside Trump.