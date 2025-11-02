Donald Trump Threatens War on Nigeria in Deranged Truth Social Rant

Donald Trump has done it again, this time threatening to launch a war against one of America’s closest allies in Africa during a wild online rant that’s left officials scrambling. In a fiery post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president declared: “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST.”

The 79-year-old then doubled down, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bizarrely replying in the comments, “Yes sir.” No specific trigger seems to have set Trump off, but the rant came just a day after he said he’d label Nigeria a “country of particular concern,” grouping it with China, Cuba, and North Korea, nations long accused of severe human rights violations

Donald Trump’s Threat: ‘Fast, Vicious and Sweet’

In the unhinged post, Donald Trump claimed the West African nation was turning a blind eye to attacks on Christians, vowing that the U.S. would take matters into its own hands.

Trump is threatening Nigeria again ,this time saying the US may cut aid and even send troops if the govt “fails to stop killings of Christians.” He claims over 50,000 have died from extremist attacks since 2010 and says America “won’t sit back.”.#Christians #trump #nigeria pic.twitter.com/aovlW7Frci — 99Pluz (@99Pluz) November 2, 2025

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote. Then came the kicker: “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

America’s Ally Turned Target

The shocking tirade has sparked alarm in Washington and abroad. Nigeria, a vital U.S. ally in Africa, plays a key role in combating terrorism from groups like Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, while also receiving millions in U.S. aid for humanitarian and security programs.

It’s also a diverse democracy, evenly split between Muslims and Christians, and has no record of government-led attacks on Christians, something experts say makes Trump’s war talk not just dangerous, but completely detached from reality.

President Trump has issued a serious threat to deploy troops to Nigeria armed with high-powered weapons, directing the Department of War to prepare for potential military action against Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/88Ya6ZNzBV — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) November 2, 2025

Ironically, Trump’s comments come years after he first labeled Nigeria a “country of particular concern” during his presidency, a decision later reversed by the Biden administration in 2021 after officials found no credible evidence of systemic religious persecution.

Right-Wing Echo Chamber Cheers Him On

Still, the baseless claim of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria remains popular in far-right circles. Senator Ted Cruz quickly chimed in on X, writing: “I have fought for years to counter the slaughter and persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” promising new legislation that would go even further than Trump’s proposed designation.

Nigeria Fires Back: ‘This Is Not Our Reality’

Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wasted no time responding to Trump’s remarks. “The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” he said. “Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so.” He added firmly: “Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.” For now, the U.S. has made no official comment on Trump’s bizarre war threat, but insiders are reportedly “deeply concerned” about his reckless rhetoric and its potential to damage diplomatic ties.