Donald Trump Threatens to Jail Hilary Clinton Among Others in His Opposition Yet Again

Donald Trump has once more hinted at the possibility of seeking retribution against his political opponents if he were to be re-elected as President. In a conversation with Newsmax, the former president hinted at the possibility of legal repercussions on Hilary Clinton for his political setbacks, particularly in light of recent developments in the hush money case where he became the first US President to face a criminal conviction.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Trump touched on multiple subjects during his interview on Greg Kelly Reports, including his recent conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in New York. Back in November 2016, as president-elect, Trump made the decision not to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton's deleted emails and private email server, expressing a desire to contribute to her healing process. Explaining his stance, the ex-POTUS said, "You know, I said on a recent show … when I'd mentioned Hillary's name, they'd all scream, 'Lock her up, lock her up,' and everybody got a kick out of it and all. And I said, 'Wouldn't it really be bad?' You know, with — like as an example — Hillary, with the hammering of her cell phones and all of the things she did, but wouldn't it be terrible to throw the president's wife and the former secretary of state — think of it, the former secretary of state — but the president's wife into jail? Wouldn't that be a terrible thing?"

Adding further, Trump told Kelly, "But they want to do it. So, you know, it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them. I got a lot of credit from a lot of people, and some people said I should have done it, but, you know, could have, would have been very easy to do it, but I thought it would be a terrible precedent for our country."

Commenting further the businessman-turned-politician said, "And now, whoever it may be, you're going to have to view it very much differently. This is a bad, bad road that they're leading us down to as a country." Amidst calls from MAGA allies, there is increasing pressure on Trump to investigate, prosecute, and possibly incarcerate those responsible for initiating four criminal cases against him. "Of course [Bragg] should be — and will be — jailed," Bannon said per Axios Magazine.

Lately, additional Trump allies, including members of the House Republicans, have signaled their readiness to confront Bragg and other prosecutors who are focusing on the de facto leader of their political party. The former president has frequently entertained the idea of prosecuting his political opponents in the past. During the onset of his re-election campaign, Trump frequently mentioned the possibility of prosecuting President Joe Biden.