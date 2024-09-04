Donald Trump Threatens to Deport Prince Harry Over Visa Lies: "Have to See if He Lied About..."

Prince Harry's immigration status has come under scrutiny after former President Donald Trump hinted at potential deportation if the royal is found to have lied on his U.S. visa application. The controversy stems from Harry's admissions of past drug use in his memoir Spare, raising questions about whether he disclosed this information when applying to live in the United States.

Trump was very clear about his thoughts in an interview with British TV regarding Harry and stated, "We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action." He also answered the question of deportation when asked in the interview, saying, "Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," as per The New Your Post.

The former president accused the Biden government of being "too gracious" to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle since their move to California in 2020. Trump also talked about Queen Elizabeth II in the interview session and gave his candid opinion openly. "I thought she was treated very disrespectfully by them. I would imagine they broke her heart. The things that they were saying were so bad and so horrible."

For a very long time, Harry and his US visa have been in controversy. Since the book launch, his substance abuse confession led to this speculation, and now is going to trouble his life in The U.S. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative research tank, has requested access to Harry's immigration information. They said that U.S. law "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry" into the nation because of previous drug use. However, the Department of Homeland Security has fought back in court. They noted that Harry's account in his book might not be conclusive evidence. Government attorneys contended that "saying something in a book doesn't necessarily make it true." What they put forward is that it can all be to sell more books.

The Duke of Sussex described his experiences with cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir. This admission caught the attention of immigration experts, as such drug use could be grounds for visa rejection. Trump's comments have reignited the debate over Harry's status in the U.S. The former president said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Public opinion on the matter appears divided. Some Americans interviewed expressed the view that Harry should face consequences if he lied on his application, just as any other immigrant would. David Turk, a hospitality worker, told the Daily Express US: "I think the law is the law. I don't know what the consequences would be, but he should at least have to address the reason behind any lie on his application." Others suspect Harry's royal status may have afforded him special treatment. One New Yorker commented: "I feel like things like that come with privilege, so if he's saying he's reformed, I don't think they're gonna hold him to that, so I don't think there's anything we can do about that."