Donald Trump Thinks Tariffs Will Fund $2000 Checks — Economists Say: ‘Good Luck’

Donald Trump has proposed a $2000 tariff rebate check for Americans. However, ever since he floated the idea, there has been much curiosity about how he intends to afford the stimulus. Now, the POTUS himself has revealed his plans.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has estimated that giving out the $2000 tariff dividend check to most Americans could cost up to $600 billion in total. This amount is more than double the revenue from Trump tariffs that were imposed back in April.

According to reports, the steep tariffs from key countries have amounted to only around $90 billion so far. It is important to remember that most countries have only imposed a 10% baseline tariff.

So, Donald Trump will need more than the anticipated revenue to keep his promise to his fellow Americans. However, he insisted that he would not touch taxpayer funds to meet the shortfall of his promised $2000 payout.

He seems to be pretty confident that the tariff revenue itself would pay for those stimulus checks. On November 24, he further revealed why he feels so confident about it and how he plans to pay the checks.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “Despite the massive amount of money being made by the United States of America, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, as a direct result of Tariffs being charged to other countries, the full benefit of the Tariffs has not yet been calculated in that many of the buyers of goods and products, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs in the short term, ‘STOCK UP’ by purchasing far more inventory than they can use.”

Trump predicted that the warehouses will soon run out of their backstock, and therefore the companies will be forced to pay full tariffs, “and the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received.”

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump says he’ll give out $2,000 THOUSAND to low and middle income Americans from the tariffs – and it will make a difference. Sounds like it might hit before the 2026 midterms. 👀 “When I pay people $2,000 each for low- and moderate-income and… pic.twitter.com/goPXZLoKzU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

He concluded with, “Those opposing us are serving hostile foreign interests that are not aligned with the success, safety, and prosperity of the USA. They couldn’t care less about us. I look forward to the United States Supreme Court’s decision on this urgent and time-sensitive matter so that we can continue, in an uninterrupted manner, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

While Trump’s promise should be fulfilled before the 2026 midterms, some Republican lawmakers are expressing concerns about the matter. According to them, the $2000 potential windfall could bring disaster for the American economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Americans to save the stimulus checks instead of spending them. “Maybe we could persuade Americans to save that, because one of the things that’s going to happen next year is the Trump accounts [s],” Bessent told Fox News.