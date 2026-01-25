Donald Trump Suspected of Affairs With Three Women During His Second Term

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight. When together, they’re typically affectionate and don’t leave each other’s side. However, after Melania began appearing less frequently in public alongside Trump, many speculated trouble in paradise. Similarly, internet sleuths have shared videos in which Melania reportedly appeared spaced out when her husband addressed a gathering or allegedly grew distant from him.

This has sparked rumors of a divorce, with many speculating an affair as its cause. Although conspiracy theories continue to spread on social media about an alleged separation, Trump and Melania have claimed they are happily married. However, the POTUS has been rumored to have had affairs with three renowned women since taking office for a second term. Here’s all of them:

Laura Loomer:

Trump: “Hi Laura. Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you honey. You know, she can be a little nasty, but to me she’s always nice.” pic.twitter.com/ELzieHNeV5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026

Famous conspiracy theorist and internet personality Laura Loomer is a renowned Trump and MAGA supporter. She often shares her unwavering support for the POTUS on her social media platforms. Her affinity for Trump grew to a point where she reportedly broke up with her boyfriend for him.

According to multiple reports, Loomer revealed that Trump was more important than her relationship. Trump equally shared his appreciation for one of his biggest supporters. When he was being honored for renaming a Boulevard, Trump gave a shout out to Loomer in his speech.

Speaking to the press, he claimed that while she can be “nasty” to him, she’s always been the sweetest. During his conversation with the reporters, he also called Loomer “honey,” prompting romance rumors.

The Trump administration and Loomer strongly shut down rumors of an affair and claimed they were nothing more than good colleagues.

Karoline Leavitt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

Next on the list is none other than White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The POTUS has often gushed about his press secretary and commended her work. Affair rumors between the two flared up after Leavitt posted a carousel on Instagram featuring the two of them together. The photos were from one of Trump’s trips to Scotland.

The two appeared to be on one of Trump’s golf courses, enjoying the sport. Leavitt and Trump were seen together in two pictures, both beaming at the camera. In one image, the pair appeared rather cozy as they posed for a photograph, with Trump giving the camera a thumbs-up. In another, they were riding a golf cart together and appeared to be engaged in conversation.

Netizens quickly pointed out how close they looked in the images and began spreading rumors of a brewing romance. Some also referenced Leavitt’s alleged preference for older men, pointing to her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who has a 32-year age gap with her.

Natalie Harp:

“In 2023, Ms. Harp sent a series of letters to Mr. Trump that unnerved people around him, according to a half-dozen people with knowledge of them… ‘You are all that matters to me… I want to bring you joy,” she wrote, “to feel like we can get through a day without ever having… https://t.co/KKHBAVyvq4 — James Line (@jameslineky) January 8, 2026

Ending the list with one of Trump’s most controversial affair rumors is political aide Natalie Harp. The former television presenter was vocal about her admiration for the POTUS and reportedly even followed him around with a portable printer to help him with documents on the go.

The bone cancer survivor credited her survival to Trump’s Right to Try Act. The law allows patients diagnosed with terminal illnesses, including cancer, to access experimental treatments that have cleared Phase 1 clinical trials.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Harp has since sent several letters that many have described as alarming, fueling rumors of an affair. In one letter, she hinted at a relationship beyond a professional one. Apart from bringing him joy, she wrote, “I want to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk work…”

Author Alex Isenstadt’s book, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, revealed that Harp frequently visited Trump at the White House and aboard Air Force One. While neither has officially addressed the romance rumors directly, Trump has remained focused on his campaign.

Regarding affair rumors involving Leavitt and Loomer, the Trump administration and both women have strongly denied them. Trump has maintained that he remains committed to his wife, as the women involved have expressed commitment to their respective partners.