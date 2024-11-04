Donald Trump Suggests Liz Cheney Should Have Rifles 'Shooting At Her': “Let’s See How She Feels...”

At a recent rally in Glendale, Arizona, Donald Trump made shocking comments about former Wyoming congresswoman, Liz Cheney, igniting widespread outrage. Speaking with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Trump painted a violent scenario involving Cheney. He labeled Cheney 'dumb as a rock' and a 'war hawk,' before suggesting, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Trump on Liz Cheney: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

As per The Daily Beast, Trump’s disdain for Cheney is not new. Since she became a prominent critic of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the January 6 Capitol attack, she has been a frequent target of his insults. Cheney also teamed up with Vice President Kamala Harris in the 'Country over Party' tour, a series of town hall events emphasizing bipartisan values, which has only deepened Trump’s resentment toward her.

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024

In light of Trump's remarks, Cheney warned that his rhetoric reflects dangerous tendencies. She wrote, “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.” Cheney is not the only one to highlight how Trump’s remarks have grown more vindictive in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The former President has frequently talked about the ‘enemy within,’ referring to Democratic politicians Harris, Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and more, suggesting they are threats to America and hence need to be dealt with. Trump had recently stated, “We do have an enemy from within, we have some very bad people and those people are also very dangerous, they would like to take down our country. They would like to have our country to be a nice Communist country or fascist in any way they can, and we have to be careful of that.”

Trump: "If something goes wrong and Marjorie Taylor Greene with that beautiful blonde hair is driving down the highway in a hydrogen car ... you're not recognizable ... she's no longer recognizable. We found some of her." pic.twitter.com/Udk7Y0hddI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2024

Interestingly, Trump recently also painted a grisly picture involving his close ally, Marjorie Taylor Greene. As per HuffPost, speaking at a rally in Atlanta, Trump described a hypothetical scenario where Greene might be left unrecognizable in a hydrogen car accident. “If something goes wrong, and Marjorie Taylor Greene with that beautiful blond hair is driving down the highway in a hydrogen car...the problem with the hydrogen car, if something goes wrong, it’s like the atom bomb went off. You are not recognizable...They will say, ‘We thought it was Marjorie Taylor Greene riding down the middle of the turnpike but she is no longer recognizable. We found some of her.’” At a rally in Michigan, arguing his case about hydrogen-fueled cars, he also described a hypothetical man being unrecognizable to his wife. Trump said, "He's lying against a tree and the tree has a lot of red on it..."