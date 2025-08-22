Donald Trump Suggests Ending Wars Could Boost His ‘Grade’ With God – And He Knows He Isn’t ‘Doing Good’ 

President Donald Trump can surely spin a tale, but only one can keep up with all the bizarre interventions. He is once again drawing attention with his words and with his unique mix of politics, faith, and personal reflection.

Trump was talking to a radio host, and during the interview, he said that for his entry into heaven, he might need a report card. Something that could grade his actions during his lifetime, especially his attempts to end global conflicts.

In an earlier interview with Fox, Trump correlated his political ambitions with spiritual rewards. He made similar comments when speaking with conservative host Todd Starnes. He said that ending the war in Ukraine could potentially save “7,000 people a week.” He then boasted of his actions and said that such an achievement might boost his “report card” with God.

“I hear that I’m not doing well,” Trump admitted. “I hear I’m at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Now he’s pitching peace deals as if God grades on a curve. pic.twitter.com/MC0SRBLzBv — Chetter 📢🗽⚖💙 Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) August 20, 2025

His comments suggest he views tangible accomplishments as the type of moral credit that could carry eternal weight. This also shows how Trump views everything transactionally. This also shows that if there was never a threat of religion, Trump might not ‘do good things.’

Trump also reflected on how he thinks religion is important in shaping human behaviour. He argued that he believes that if there were no belief in an afterlife, people would not act morally, as there would be no incentive.

“If you don’t think about that, if you’re not a believer, and you believe you go nowhere, what’s the reason to be good?” he asked.

Trump believes in an eternal grading system. He thinks that it is not only about personal salvation but also about maintaining order in society. He also called the prospect of judgment “a beautiful thing.” During his interview, Trump leaned into his “faith” and implied that it is faith that serves as a necessary safeguard against chaos.

The president went on to talk about the effects of faith and religion on his politics. He also talked about how he finds the decline of religious influence in American life painful and claimed that the faith is “getting much stronger under me.”

Trump went back to the COVID days and criticised pandemic restrictions that limited church gatherings. He also called enforcement actions against religious communities “unfair” and evidence of government overreach.

He also tried to position himself as a defender of all faith communities. But he specifically reinforced his longstanding appeal to evangelical and religious conservative voters.

This again showed how he manipulated faith and religious people by casting himself as both a political leader and a moral guardian.

Prayer in the White House. President Trump recognises the God of the USA is Jesus Christ. It’s the most important thing to save the country. Jesus is the only way, Amen. pic.twitter.com/ridpbYvmf4 — Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) August 11, 2025

However, not all of Trump’s comments were straightforward. At one point, he referenced that “some faiths have a little rough philosophy.”

This vague remark raised questions about which religions he might be referring to. The statement also showed how Trump’s remarks often generate scrutiny and have the potential of being quoted in some upcoming policy.

Donald Trump has always intertwined religion into politics and somehow placed himself in a position of religious authority. His rhetoric could have a negative impact on keeping the church separated from the state.