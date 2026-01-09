Donald Trump Subtly Reveals Which Country is Next on His List After Venezuela Operation — Netizens Say, “Here We Go Again!”

President Donald Trump has hinted at his next possible target after attacking Venezuela. The POTUS very casually revealed going after Mexico because of the drug cartel problems, allegedly “running the country.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Trump shared several major updates and some behind-the-scenes information about the capture of Nicolás Maduro. During the conversation, Trump brought up Mexico when talking about drug cartels.

BREAKING – Trump announces that his next target is Mexico He says, ” The cartels are running Mexico. We are going to start now hítting land with regard to the cartels” pic.twitter.com/a0UPYGQ5lK — Global UPDATES (@GlobalUpdates24) January 9, 2026

Trump claimed that the country was allegedly being run by the drug cartels. He said. “It’s very sad to see what’s happened to that country.” He also shared the statistics of the number of people who have died because of drugs.

The POTUS claimed that about 250,000 – 350,000 people have died because of drugs every year, which is reportedly an incorrect statistic. According to the Center of Disease Control or CDC, there have been an estimated 82,138 deaths due to drugs each year.

In addition to going after Mexico’s drug cartels to shut them down, Trump shared a rather subtle military threat. After reportedly nearly eliminating the pathway for drugs to enter by sea, Trump revealed he’s going to be “hitting land” next.

Apart from the drug-related problems, Trump also highlighted tackling the “border mess” which he apparently cleaned up.

Trump updated viewers about the current border situation, claiming there have been no attempts to come inside the USA through the Mexican border. He said, “They can’t come in. Nobody comes in, nobody even tries.”

President Trump recaps Maduro’s capture, saying the operation was flawlessly executed, with U.S. forces storming a fortified stronghold without losing a single soldier: “We went in, we took Maduro—amazingly, nobody was killed. We didn’t lose a soldier. It was an amazing attack.… pic.twitter.com/akBouXxsjR — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) January 9, 2026

The conversation about Mexico came up when Hannity prompted Trump to talk about the Venezuelan operation called ‘Operation Absolute Resolve.’ The MAGA leader revealed it was a difficult yet necessary decision to capture Maduro.

He justified the capture, alleging that Maduro sent many “bad people” into America and was responsible for the deaths of many in the US.

While the Trump administration is yet to release an official statement clarifying Trump’s remarks about a possible military strike on Mexico, netizens flooded X with their concerns.

Several users seemingly familiar with Trump’s routine to target a country chimed in, saying, “Here we go again.” One user pointed out, “Things are escalating quickly…”

A second one urged Trump to focus on America’s problems before zeroing in on Mexico. The user wrote, “Did Mexico ask for this ‘help’? Let Mexico take care of Mexico! Fix America First!”

This is deeply alarming. Unilateral US strikes in Mexico risk violating sovereignty, sparking full-scale conflict, and causing massive civilian casualties in cartel-controlled areas. Past ops show it won’t dent fentanyl flow. Cartels just adapt and splinter, fueling more… — panthuraax (@panthuraax) January 9, 2026

A third user dived into why Trump’s bombshell announcement about going after Mexico is a cause for much worry.

Calling his move “alarming,” the netizen explained, “Unilateral US strikes in Mexico risk violating sovereignty, sparking full-scale conflict, and causing massive civilian casualties in cartel-controlled areas…”

Lastly, the user claimed that presently there’s a need for “cooperation and not escalation.” Which makes sense, especially because tensions between the US and Mexico are already running high.

Moreover, with Trump already in the hot seat for the Minneapolis ICE shooting, every move of his is being closely watched by critics and supporters.