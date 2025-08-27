Donald Trump Starts a ‘Sick Rumor’ About Seth Meyers in Midnight Rant – And Nobody Has a Clue What He’s Talking About

President Donald Trump staying away from the headlines is a rare thing to see. This time, he is making headlines for spreading rumors against “Late Night” host Seth Meyers in a wild social media post he shot in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly before 2 a.m. ET.

It is not very clear what was the “sick rumor” Donald Trump referred and it is hard to decode as well, reflecting on the fact that there are no current reports of contract negotiations between Meyers and the network. Besides, these talks are not expected either, as his contract was extended last year and now runs through 2028, as per a report by Deadline.

However, as always, the President has been livid. “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child,” he wrote early Wednesday. “So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

Though he didn’t explain why the US President would “definitely” need to figure out the contract status of a late night TV host, however, speculation is also there that this particular threat might be not-so-veiled as this latest rant comes days after he said NBC and ABC should revoke their broadcast license and “pay up BIG.”

Big Baby Trump is whining (again) about Seth Meyers getting a contract extension (back in May). Even worse, he’s issuing some sort of threat saying “why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!” Oh yeah? And then what? pic.twitter.com/fE7CvPOhb2 — News Corpse (@NewsCorpse) August 27, 2025

Not to mention the fact that the President has already sued ABC and CBS, and even emerged victorious and won multimillion-dollar settlements from each. Besides, he has also repeatedly attacked Meyers alongside all the other late-night hosts who make fun of him.

During the initial Presidential term of Donald Trump, he reportedly tried to pressure Disney as well as the owners of ABC to censor Jimmy Kimmel. Last month, he also celebrated the news that Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” would be canceled, and on top of that, he also claimed that the other shows would soon follow suit.

This outburst from Donald Trump on late-night comics is seen earlier as well, when he has lashed out at Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and even Jimmy Fallon, when he accused them of being ‘biased’ as well as ‘unfunny’. These shows have sort of become a battleground for the President, who often bristles at being the butt of their nightly monologues.

The timing of the rant is also notable. Trump frequently takes to Truth Social during the late-night or early-morning hours, using the platform to air grievances against his rivals and the media. This has created a recognizable pattern in his posting habits, where unexpected tirades drop in the middle of the night, often sparking morning headlines.