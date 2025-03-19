Donald Trump Staffers Claim President’s Body Odor is ‘Obstructing His Agenda’—Is This Satire or Reality?

Rumors and Donald Trump are long friends as there are various kinds of rumors that surround the American President. Amid all of them, a rather funny one emerged recently as internet users claimed that some anonymous staff members of The White House have said that Trump has extremely bad body odor and that it stands in the way of his agendas.

This led to users asking for articles that feature this information. It generated results also as on March 18, 2025, a Facebook page manager posted that “Trump can’t control his bowels” and also linked an article to his post that had the headline, saying, “Trump Staffers Say His Terrible Body Odor Is Obstructing His Agenda.”

This is why everyone is going to Elon Musk for leadership instead of Trump…https://t.co/atLuUMsNZK — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) February 23, 2025

However, it is important to note here that the source of this information or all the available or archived articles on this same topic came from materials that were majorly satirical in nature. Dash MacIntyre, a political satirist, comedian, and poet is behind the source material that resulted in this rumor about Donald Trump’s body odor.

He posted his article on Medium through his publication The Halfway Post, which clearly mentions that it is “America’s number one source of halfway real satirical news.” Despite the word satire clearly featuring in content, people seem to have taken it seriously, leading to so many more questions and demand for reference articles.

MacIntyre has not offered any more comments besides his article regarding the nature of the same. His satirical post about Trump’s body odor mentioned,

“Let’s remember that it’s widely agreed Trump smells like a dying old man whose Big Mac sauce drowned organs are rotting from the inside out.

Wannabe dictators constantly obsess over their media image because their strongmen personas depend on never admitting to any personal flaw or mistake, so let’s help ol’ Uncle Sam and the Constitution out a bit by reminding America every chance we get that Trump smells like s***.

What an amusing and patriotic way to fight back against Donald Trump’s pugilistic egomania of sociopathic narcissism as he tries to dismantle our democracy and make himself a totalitarian!”

When searched in The Halfway Post’s X account, posts about Trump’s body odor were found to be going back till 2023. A tweet posted on December 27, 2023 read “BREAKING: Donald Trump just claimed his body odor ‘is protected by executive privilege, client-attorney privilege and presidential immunity.”

While it is evident that all of this is meant in jest, things seem to have blown quite out of proportion as a lot of people are now obsessed with how badly Donald Trump smells. Moreover, with his recent drastic and poor political decision, this seems like a fun and harmless point to criticize him.

It should also be remembered that Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger had described Donald Trump’s body odor on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as similar to something that is a mix of armpits, ketchup, and makeup. Therefore, while the articles about him smelling extremely bad might be satire, they cannot be said to be completely wrong as armpits, ketchup, and makeup cannot whip up a great smell.