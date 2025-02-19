Donald Trump Spent a Whopping $160K on Hair Transplants—But Did He REALLY Get One?

Donald Trump’s signature hairstyle has been a topic of speculation and tons of discussion for decades. Recent talk of the town is: did the president really spend $160,000 on hair transplants? Experts in plastic surgery are very sure that he underwent multiple hair restoration procedures over the years. However, Trump has never publicly admitted to any hair loss treatments. Here, we take a closer look at whether Trump’s hair is all-natural—or a $160K masterpiece.

The Expert Breakdown—What Procedures Has Trump Had?

Plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov has analyzed Trump’s hair, and he is of the opinion that he may have undergone at least five different hair transplant procedures over the years:

1970s: Punch graft hair transplant – Early techniques that left visible clumps of hair.

1991: Rotational flap surgeries – A more invasive technique to move hair-bearing scalp tissue forward.

2002: Follicular unit transplantation (FUT) – A common method for restoring density in thinning areas.

2011: Follicular unit extraction (FUE) – A newer method for filling in hair loss more naturally.

According to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, Trump may have invested as much as $160,000 in hair procedures. Ivana Trump, his late ex-wife, once claimed Trump underwent scalp reduction surgery to refine his hairline. Her claim did a good job of further fueling the speculation about his history with hair restoration.

Trump’s Hair Evolution: Has He Been Hiding Transplants?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Well, noticeably, Donald Trump’s hairline has been through changes throughout the years. In 1978, his hairline became straighter, and small clumps of plugs appeared. 1993 saw his hair look thinner before suddenly appearing fuller again. Chances were, a new procedure came into play.

Fast forward to 2018, he publicly joked about his bald spot, which experts say matches scarring from flap surgery.

In a recent viral video of Trump’s hair, extensive balding was visible. That could be a suggestion of transplantation limitations.

Did Trump Really Spend $160K on Hair? Breaking Down the Cost

Dr. Motykie estimates Trump’s total hair restoration costs at $160,000, which includes:

$80,000 for hair transplants over the years.

$80,000 on cosmetic enhancements, including veneers for his teeth.

$160K sounds excessive but Trump’s wealth and public image obsession doesn’t make this kind of investment impossible. For comparison, a single hair transplant procedure can cost between $5,000 and $15,000—meaning multiple surgeries over the decades could easily add up to the whopping total.

An illustrated history of Donald Trump’s hair. Warning! Don’t read before lunch! https://t.co/9PeZJbULOF pic.twitter.com/z2YdxmNpOe — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 15, 2016

Donald Trump is rumored to have spent a fortune on hair and cosmetic work, but his wife, Melania Trump’s beauty enhancements appear far less costly. She has denied using Botox and fillers, telling GQ: “I prefer to age gracefully.” Experts believe she may have had rhinoplasty, cheek fillers, and Botox, but on a far smaller scale than her husband.

Is Trump’s Hair the Result of Expensive Surgery or Just Clever Styling?

Well, despite the speculations and big numbers, there’s no definitive proof that all of these surgeries actually happened with Trump’s hair.

Yes, his hair has changed dramatically over the years and hair still shows signs of thinning. In that case, transplants may not have been fully successful.

Donald Trump with purple hair pic.twitter.com/Bd1CITbTV3 — Draw by grok (@drawbygrok) December 17, 2024

We will have to keep guessing unless the 47th President himself speaks out on these rumors.