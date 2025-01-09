‘Thanks Joe’: Donald Trump Takes Potshots At President Biden Amid Raging California Wildfires

The Los Angeles wildfires are soaring high, engulfing everything in their path, while smoke and tension spread around America about what’s coming next. So far, nothing seems in control and Donald Trump seems to be miffed by it. He is not only grabbing Joe Biden’s collar but is going after California’s governor Gavin Newsom as well.

Every eye is on the current administration and how they handle the troublesome situation at hand. With the President-elect set to take command on January 20, he has already begun addressing the wildfires that have wreaked havoc in the Hollywood region, slamming Joe Biden and his officials for handling the situation weakly. Read on to know what the soon-to-be president had to say!

In a series of posts on his platform, Truth Social, Trump raised concerns about these fires and how the current government has failed to handle them. One such post read, “NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

Another post aimed at the Governor of California read, “As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!” In the post that followed, Trump vocally called for Newsom’s resignation.

Donald Trump is going at full pace with his piercing comments trying to give a new perspective to the people suffering. Moreover, he is hard at work with his attacks on Joe Biden who is currently in charge of the office and the California wildfires provided him the final ammo he needed to make the Biden administration look incompetent. This could also be an attempt by Trump to further amplify the people’s resentment towards Biden as well.

However, President Biden and Newsom are providing hourly updates to ensure that the masses are aware of the government’s efforts to mitigate the disaster. One such post from Biden’s desk, reposted by Newsom, sheds light on how they are fighting these fires.

Biden wrote, “I’ve approved Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration and ordered Federal assistance to supplement response efforts in areas affected by wildfires, ensuring impacted communities and survivors have immediate access to funds and resources to begin their recovery.”

The world is aware of Donald Trump’s disapproval of Joe Biden and how he thinks that the latter is leaving America in shambles for him. This takes us back to Trump’s comment on the crippling debt. In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted on resolving the $36 trillion debt issue while Biden remains in office.

An excerpt from his statement read, “The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!”

Speaking of the matter at hand, officials are hard at work to fight these wildfires that grew because of the rapid winds. Governor Newsom has also addressed the fire hydrant issues and claimed that they will be deploying 140 2,500-gallon water tenders to help fight the Palisades and Eaton fires.