Donald Trump Slams ‘Fake News’ in Low-Energy Return After Death Rumors – Says Biden Took Longer Breaks

After an intense weekend of rumors swirling around the nation and social media, President Donald Trump made an appearance today. This was his first official appearance from the Oval Office after claims that he was dead were making the rounds.

Though the 79-year-old president looked flushed and tired, he dismissed the claims of ill health. He even blamed “fake news” for spreading rumors about him.

He may have tried to keep up his confidence and humor, but experts cautioned that there are still concerns about his mental and physical health.

Donald Trump allegedly took a two-day break over Labor Day. During these two days, he was not seen or heard from at all. This in itself is very unusual; however, Trump being Trump, staying away from the media does not get well.

His absence gave birth to online chatter, and claims of his death took over the media frenzy. Several hashtags were trending related to President Trump’s health, disappearance, and apparent death.

However, when Trump finally came out in front of the cameras, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted Trump directly about the reports. He asked the president if he had heard about the speculation.

Trump responded with obvious disbelief saying he heard the rumors and found them crazy. He then again compared himself with former President and his recent favorite adversary, Joe Biden, and complained that Biden took longer breaks and no one ever said anything.

“Biden wouldn’t do them for months… and nobody ever said there was something wrong with him.”

On Tuesday, when Donald Trump stood in front of the media in the Oval Office, it was not to squash any rumor of his death or illness; it was to make an announcement. It was to reverse another of Biden’s era decisions. The Trump administration announced the relocation of the U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

GOP allies were happy with the announcement and applauded the president’s decision. Yet, this could not deter the media’s attention from Trump’s health and his lack of energy. Body language expert Judi James told IrishStar that Trump definitely looked low energy and serious during the briefing.

Today’s decision to move U.S Space Command’s headquarters out of Colorado and to Alabama will directly harm our state and the nation. Read the joint statement from Colorado’s delegation here. pic.twitter.com/WukrypQgnK — Rep. Jeff Hurd (@RepJeffHurd) September 2, 2025

Still, he went through the optics of briefing, smiling and raising his voice as he attacked “Fake News.” He also tried to divert attention and make more headlines by boasting about cleaning up major cities.

Trump’s numerous attempts to brush off speculation about his health have not worked, no matter how many controversial statements he makes. Bruises on Donald Trump’s hands and his swollen ankles due to CVI are still a matter of concern and were still visible during his trip to the Virginia Golf Club.

While his doctor has described the condition as benign and all his conditions are normal due to CVI, Trump’s advanced age is worrisome for others. His every gesture, every pause, and change in his physical appearance is under strict scrutiny by supporters and critics alike.

.@POTUS responds to the latest delusions of the Radical Left: “Last week, I did numerous news conferences… I didn’t do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn’t do them for months… nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OPQd4zKnLt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

Donald Trump’s Oval Office appearance may have squashed most of the rumors, but there is still a question about his stamina and his long-term health. As the oldest president in American history, his well-being will inevitably remain in the spotlight, shaping both media coverage and public opinion.