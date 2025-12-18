Donald Trump Slammed for Pushing ‘Full-On Neo-Nazi Conspiracy Theories’ – and Netizens Can’t Take It Anymore

Donald Trump’s new speech has baffled viewers with his frustrated demeanor and a “full neo-Nazi” take on the current issues. Trump’s speech focused on blaming the Democrats and the condition of the country he had to deal with when he took the role of the president. He blamed Joe Biden‘s administration for the affordability crisis.

He spoke about his efforts as president, noting that he “inherited a mess” eleven months ago. Meanwhile, Democrats are focused on bringing affordability to people, but Trump called it a Democrat scam. He also blamed the immigrants for causing the cost-of-living crisis in the U.S.

When it comes to voting, people have concerns about the cost of living, and that will reflect in the 2026 midterm election. Trump also aggressively bragged about his immigrant crackdown with deportation operations. His speech caused an uproar among viewers and political analysts.

‘Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,’ President Trump said in a rare evening address from the White House, boasting of his accomplishments and blaming his Democratic predecessor https://t.co/34ZlEw63Fw pic.twitter.com/fpjeyZIo3P — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2025

Aaron Rupar, who is an independent journalist, called out Trump, “Full on neo-Nazi conspiracy theories from the president tonight.” Rupar further said the same invasion and conspiracy theories have long caused the deadly violence on minority communities such as jews, immigrants, Latinos, Muslims, and Black people.

Another journalist, Mark Jacob, posted, “Trump says immigrants ‘increased the cost of law enforcement by numbers so high that they are not even to be mentioned.’ What kind of b—- comment is that?”

Director of economic analysis at the Chamber of Progress, Tahra, posted, “Immigrants are not at fault for rising housing costs.” Even Powell agreed that the housing crisis is due to not building enough housing for the rising population. Rep. Yassamin Anasari took a jab at Trump, saying that blaming immigrants isn’t working since Trump has been using his presidency for his benefit.

Ok… He was really rushing and angry. He was clearly unhappy at the format restraint. He was mostly yelling and being really disappointed in all of us for not realizing how amazing he is doing and by the way remember Joe Biden.. This speech reeked of fear#presidentialaddress pic.twitter.com/6OkPfA25Fm — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) December 18, 2025

Since Trump sounded angry in his speech, one X user posted, “After watching Trump’s address, I get the feeling that he wanted a rally but for whatever reason his people said no – not enough time to get security sorted, logistics etc. – and instead he settled for a televised speech from The White House.”

Another one posted, “It was just a rehash of every single d–b press briefing he’s had since being in office. Blame Biden, blame Biden, false accomplishment, blame Dems, lie about prices, blame Biden, lie about wars ended, blame Biden.” No amount of racism, misleading information, and fear-mongering will be a winning argument for Trump.