Donald Trump Slammed for ‘Insulting’ King Charles by Breaking Royal Protocol on First Day in UK

It’s hardly been a day, and Donald Trump has reportedly already started breaking protocols. Trump is on his second state visit to Britain, and it is already chaos. The incident was reported shortly after Trump reached Windsor Castle.

According to a report by Tyla, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were scheduled to meet with the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and Princess Catherine at noon. However, Trump landed late, at 12:10, and kept the royal couple waiting.

If one were to excuse the 10-minute wait, President Donald Trump almost caused another international scandal when he walked meters ahead of King Charles.

According to Royal protocol, no head of state is to walk ahead of the reigning monarch. It is considered highly impolite and shows a lack of etiquette, as one does not walk ahead of one’s host.

These two instances of tardiness and lack of respect have been picked up by the British media, which has already shown no kindness to Trump and his visit to Britain.

However, this is not the first time Donald Trump has made these mistakes. While Queen Elizabeth II sat on the crown and Trump made his state visit to Britain during his first term, he made the Queen wait more than 10 minutes and walked far in front of her, too. One had to assume that after such a social blunder, Trump’s staffers might have brushed up on his manners and etiquette, but it seems highly unlikely.

pic.twitter.com/2Wjyhjqj9P Trump disrespects the King by walking in front of him, breaking protocol. I expected nothing less from a disrespectful, dishonorable, disgusting human being. He thinks the world revolves around him. A lesson to all the nations: don’t try to honor a… — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 17, 2025

Many news outlets have suggested that King Charles was not very keen on Trump’s late arrival; however, no confirmation has been made public by Buckingham Palace or the King’s office.

Royal protocols are a mix of tradition, symbolism, and optics. However, visiting dignitaries are expected to respect these traditions and protocols not only within the British royal family but also in every country.

However, being on time and orderly are signs of showing respect to the host and are universal. These should not require refreshing. These are moments of mutual respect, and their lack could be interpreted as disrespect, even if there was no ill intention.

TRUMP IS NOT RESPECTED BECAUSE HE DOESN’T RESPECT OUR COUNTRY, OUR CONSTITUTION, OR PEOPLE WHO DON’T AGREE WITH HIM AND HE’S ACTING LIKE A DICTATOR. — Donald R Lockhart (@DonaldRLockhar2) September 17, 2025

On social media, many users called this Trump’s power move, as if he was trying to assert dominance by rewriting the rules upon his arrival. This is akin to Trump’s strange handshake habit, which is far more aggressive than a polite gesture.

Many defended the delay in arrival as minor and unintentional. Others suggested that Trump’s criticism is overblown.

However, Royal watchers and etiquette experts are not happy and have raised eyebrows. Donald Trump is not the only dignitary traveling to Britain from a far land. Queens and Kings have been receiving dignitaries for years, and every foreign leader has strived to adhere to the protocol.

Queen Camilla says she’s sick only a few hours before Jeffrey Epstein’s former best friend, Trump, touches down for a State visit. The queen dramatically pulled out of a family funeral in what many suspect was a ploy to avoid having to humor the most loathed man in the world. 😂 pic.twitter.com/40d6aaIZJB — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 16, 2025

The reported breach of protocol is more than a simple misstep, and it would reflect on everything Donald Trump does from now on. Every gesture would be dissected, and everyone would keep an eye on the power play, especially in tightly choreographed diplomatic settings.