Donald Trump Slammed for ‘Hypocrisy’ After Michigan Church Shooter Revealed to Be MAGA Supporter

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov didn’t hold back as she called out the Trump administration’s ‘hypocrisy’ during the latest segment. She pointed out that the current government conveniently avoided commenting on the right-wing beliefs of Sunday’s church shooter in Michigan. Her criticism comes after Donald Trump and his allies are often seen blaming the left for violent incidents.

40-year-old Thomas Sanford rammed his truck into the front door of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township. He started shooting before setting the building on fire. The violent incident claimed the lives of four people and injured many others before the officers at the scene shot him to death.

According to the Daily Beast, Google Maps street view showed a Trump sign outside the shooter’s nearby home. Moreover, in 2019, he posted a photo on social media in which he was seen wearing Trump’s 2020 campaign merchandise, which read ‘Make Liberals Cry Again.’

With multiple revelations about his past activities, it became evident that the shooter was a MAGA supporter. So unlike other times, Trump didn’t label it a politically motivated attack.

During her appearance on The Five, Jessica Tarlov highlighted that the comments of Trump and his officials differed a lot when compared to those of other shootings.

“If a leftist or someone had killed someone and had a Dark Brandon flag or a Biden-Harris flag, you don’t think that Kash Patel—that would’ve been the first thing he would’ve said?” she said.

Her dig at FBI Director Kash Patel came after he posted an apparent anti-ICE message on a bullet casing after the Dallas detention center shooting.

After the Michigan shooting, Donald Trump said that the incident “appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance wrote on his official X handle, “Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders.”

Neither Trump nor Vance addressed the elephant in the room — that the shooter was clearly a MAGA supporter.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” the Fox News host said. She further added, “When the shoe is on the other foot and you can’t demonize the left for this one, they say nothing. ‘Oh, it was just about anti-Christian bias.’ It was a Christian, by the way, killing other Christians.”

Earlier this week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson posted a graph showing the alarming rise of ‘left-wing terrorism’, which is allegedly at a 30-year high. In what appeared to be a chilling warning, she wrote, “Democrats, calling your political opponents Nazis has consequences.”

Referring to Jackson’s post, Tarlov stated, “The right was gleefully tweeted it, ignoring the fact that the right-wing violence was much larger than the left-wing violence, which is the truth about it.”

Currently, the Michigan church shooting case is under investigation as the authorities are searching for a motive behind the shocking crime.