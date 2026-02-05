Donald Trump Skips Choosing Successor, Floats Idea of Staying in Power Longer

Donald Trump’s second term has already seen one of the most alarming drops in his approval ratings. There is rarely a day when the 79-year-old is left out of criticism, as each of his moves is being closely scrutinized by millions of Americans. From a violent crackdown on illegal immigration to failure to bring down the cost of living, President Trump has remained in the spotlight for not putting people’s needs first.

Amid a significant number of people demanding that he be replaced in the midterm elections, Trump recently discussed the possibility of remaining president well after his second term. He stirred fresh debate on the future of the U.S. presidency by hinting at staying in power beyond the traditional two-term limit.

Speaking with NBC News in a recent interview, Donald Trump was asked if there was any possible scenario in which he could remain president of the United States after 2029. He responded, “I don’t know. That would be interesting.” That was not all. The U.S. president was also asked a pressing question about choosing his successor for the 2028 election. The two viable candidates at the moment include Marco Rubio and JD Vance, both of whom share a strong affinity with Trump.

In response, President Trump admitted that he would be inclined to choose a successor when the time is right. However, he refused to comment on the matter now, declining to add speculation to the already debatable issue. In his words, “We have three years to go. I don’t want to, you know, I have two people that are doing a great job. I don’t want to have an argument with, or I don’t want to use the word ‘fight’ — it wouldn’t be a fight. But look, JD is fantastic, and Marco is fantastic.”

It is noteworthy that while Trump has alluded to a third term, he remains unsure about whom to choose between JD Vance and Marco Rubio. In fact, he has often reiterated that the two should run on the same ticket in 2028. During his interview with NBC News, President Trump also praised both men’s intelligence before suggesting that one was more diplomatic than the other.

Trump said, “I think there’s a difference in style. You know, you can see the style yourself. But they’re both very capable. I do think this: The combination of JD and Marco would be very hard to be beaten, I think. But you never know in politics, right?”

While questions about a successor after Trump remain unresolved, there was a time when the 79-year-old signaled plans of attempting a fourth run for the presidency. On January 22, a Truth Social post raised alarms among many when Trump wrote, “Record Numbers All Over The Place! Should I Try For A Fourth Term?”

In other news, Donald Trump recently hit an all-time low in a poll conducted by Harvard/Harris. His numbers were bleak, lagging behind his political rival and former Democratic President Joe Biden. Voters were asked whether President Trump was doing a better or worse job than his predecessor. Only 49 percent of voters rated Trump more favorably, while 51 percent said he was doing worse.