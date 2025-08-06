There have been conversations, behind closed doors and now in the open, wondering whether President Trump was actually running the government and was aware of what his administration is doing in his name? But it seems we are closer to the answer, more than ever, now.

President Donald Trump has come under fire following a recent interview on CNN. While on this interview. He addressed the prison transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is a convicted sex offender. However, his answers have left legal professionals and political figures deeply skeptical.

Donald Trump was talking with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, where she asked him if he was aware of Maxwell being moved. Ghislaine Maxwell has recently been moved from a federal prison in Tallahassee to a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas.

However, President of the United States Donald Trump replied that he wasn’t aware of any such decision and read about it just like everyone else.

“I didn’t know about it at all, no. I read about it just like you did.” He further added, “It is not a very uncommon thing.”

He then tried to downplay moving a high-profile convicted felon from a maximum security prison to a day-sap of the American prison system, saying that it is not uncommon for a president to be unaware of such decisions made by his staff.

However, he was not ready to delve into the difficult topic because he quickly shifted when asked about the same.

Collins questioned Trump about Maxwell’s credibility, but he chose to praise Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for his interview with Maxwell in prison.

Todd Blanche is Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Trump said, “He’s a very talented man… not unusual… totally above board.”

Collins: “Were you aware of and did you personally approve the prison transfer for Ghislaine Maxwell?” Trump: “I didn’t know about it at all. No, I read about it just like you did. It’s not a very uncommon thing.” pic.twitter.com/M0qDoHnUTY — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 5, 2025

However, this transfer has raised alarms among experts. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig condemned Trump over his callous attitude and flippant explanation.

“It’s almost impossible that Ghislaine Maxwell just happened, by coincidence, to be moved to a better facility a week or so after she met with Todd Blanche.” Honig said. He further explained that an inmate like Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, won’t be moved just like that. A formal waiver or direct authorization would be required for such a transfer for a high-profile criminal.

“That’s not normal procedure. It does not happen in the usual course of business,” he emphasized.

Representative Jasmine Crockett has also echoed these concerns. She has questioned the sincerity of Trump’s claim of ignorance.

“ He’s not upset and not bothered that they didn’t notify him. That tells me he probably did know. He is concerned about himself.” Crockett said.

Robert Hood, a former Bureau of Prisons chief of internal affairs, said in an email to NBC News that Maxwell’s transfer to the camp in Bryan is a “travesty of justice.”

https://t.co/eKwI8bYCIw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 5, 2025

Those within the federal prison system were equally outraged. Robert Hood is the former chief of internal affairs for the Bureau of Prisons. He called this transfer “a travesty of justice.”

Maxwell has been relocated to a privileged “country club setting”, complete with gym facilities, yoga classes, and a puppy program.

Public reaction was swift. Social media users were outraged and shared the clips of the interview along with captions like- “It’s not unusual… for convicted child traffickers” and “What kind of coincidence?”

In his responses, Trump insisted Blanche’s interactions with Maxwell “would be totally appropriate” and “above board.” Even though he has admitted to not discussing specifics with him.