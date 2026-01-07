Donald Trump Shares Impeachment Fear, Wonders About Canceling Midterm Elections

Donald Trump is opening up about his worst fear: a third impeachment. On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the president expressed his concerns, saying an attempt to remove him from office could happen if Republicans fail to win the upcoming midterms. Given that he has already been impeached twice in the past, his concerns seem valid.

However, it is a surprise, given that Trump rarely makes such a vulnerable admission and instead often portrays himself as above the law. On Tuesday, he urged Republicans to come together so Democrats do not get the chance to impeach him. “You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” he said. “I’ll get impeached,” the president added.

Experts believe his concerns are valid, citing a sharp drop in his approval ratings in recent months. Moreover, last year, the GOP lost a handful of mayoral elections, giving Democrats an opportunity to further strengthen their position.

Trump: “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.” pic.twitter.com/89NvspoP99 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

Trump’s latest statement shows that even the Republican leader himself is doubtful about his party’s performance in the upcoming midterms, on which the future of his presidency depends now. Several controversial policies from the administration, such as tariffs, immigration crackdown, failing to tackle inflation, foreign relations, and many more, have caused his approval rating to plummet.

He even floated the idea of canceling midterms but then insisted he won’t do it

On Tuesday, Donald Trump also addressed that his agenda had failed to resonate with voters so far. He also blamed the press for failing to properly capture his “achievements.” Speaking to House Republicans, the POTUS said, “They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm. I wish you could explain to me what the hell’s going on with the minds of the public. Because we have the right policy.”

TRUMP to House Republicans: ” I wish you could explain to me what the hell’s going on with the mind of the public. Because we have the right policy.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2026

His concerns come amid a chaotic time when Americans are upset and angry about a plethora of his policies. His foreign policies have received heavy criticism. After he seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, beginning an apparent drug war, critics have been truly fired up.

On top of that, the surging cost of living has left many Americans angry with the Trump administration. On Tuesday, he stayed clear of this particular issue, except mentioning that he blamed the Democrats and his predecessors. He also urged Republicans to run on strong U.S. stock market gains.