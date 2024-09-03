Donald Trump Shares Details of Youngest Son Barron’s Reaction to His Assassination Attempt

On July 13, a quiet tennis lesson turned into a moment of intense fear for Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump. In a recent interview, the Republican leader shared the chilling details of how Barron, just 18, discovered that his father had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The day started like any other for Barron, who was outside enjoying a game of tennis—one of his favorite activities. Donald revealed, "Barron was outside having a tennis lesson. And somebody ran up, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father's been shot!’”

As per The Independent, Donald was in the middle of delivering a speech at the rally when the unthinkable happened. Gunfire erupted, sending shockwaves through the crowd. A bullet struck him in his right ear, causing chaos as Secret Service agents rushed to shield him. Barron immediately dashed off, searching for his mother, Melania Trump, desperate to understand what had happened. Donald detailed, “He was – he loves his father, he’s a good kid, good student, good athlete actually – and he ran, ‘Mom! What’s going on? What’s going on?’”

As per the Daily Mail, Melania, who had been watching the rally live from a screen, was equally baffled. She witnesses the assassination attempt and sees Donald duck behind the podium. Donald remarked, “She couldn't believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was okay…But it was a hit, it was a big hit.” Disclosing Melania’s reaction, he continued, “When I could talk to people I said, ‘So what was your feeling?’ and she said she can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me.”

The attempted assassination, which resulted in the death of one rallygoer and injured two others, ended when a Secret Service sniper took down the gunman. The attack left a lasting impression on the Trump family. He talked about how he is grateful and how it was a ‘miracle’ that saved him. Donald remarked, “From that distance, it’s supposed to be, like, a sure thing. Like sinking a one-foot put…And Don Jr. called me, he said, ‘I can’t believe it. From that distance – I can’t believe it.’ If I turned around just a little bit less, or a little bit more...it was still the end…So, it’s God. I know people that have become believers in God because of it.”

Melania released a statement after Donald’s assassination attempt, asserting, "America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one…A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."