Donald Trump Shades Melania In Documentary – Calls Her “Very Difficult”

The documentary, Melania, follows the days leading up to her husband Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration one year ago.

Much has been said about Melania Trump’s new documentary, titled simply Melania. While some people are planning to avoid it, others like taking a look behind the doors of the White House. The film follows the First Lady in the three weeks leading up to Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration in January 2025.

In the film, Melania, 55, makes generic statements in support of her husband, in an unconvincing voice-over, the documentary makes it clear to viewers that the First Lady is not very fond of Donald.

Meanwhile, the president doesn’t always support his First Lady, as in one stiff moment towards the end of the documentary, Trump, 79, brands Melania “difficult” as they prepare to spend their first night in the White House together.

Directed by filmmaker Brett Ratner, the documentary reveals a stiff and unnatural portrait of Melania Trump, who is seen strutting in her expensive heels, between her comfortable penthouse in New York City, at Mar-a-Lago, and, finally, in the White House.

The footage does no favors for the couple’s image and viewers rarely see the couple interacting, and when they do, it’s contrived and painful to see. For example, as the Trumps prepare to spend their first night in the White House, following many inauguration events, it is painful to watch. When Melania finally kicks off her shoes and sits down, she says, “Welcome home,” with an unnatural giggle.

“That was an amazing evening, and it was an amazing day. The inauguration was incredible,” Trump says. “And you had your first lady with you right by your side,” a voice-over says.

“Nobody like her. She’s very difficult. But nobody like her,” the Donald responds. “She’s not diff— she’s great,” he instantly corrects himself, seemingly aware that the cameras captured the candid moment.

Best review ever. On the Amazons Melania “documentary”: “If they showed this film on a plane, people would still walk out.” – Variety 💀 pic.twitter.com/FWamDuCnK2 — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) January 28, 2026

This documentary offers viewers nothing of Donald and Melania as a happy and loving couple and basically focuses on Melania’s journey from private citizen to the First Lady for the second time. However, in certain places, the audience does burst out laughing, especially when Trump is speaking on the phone and bragging about the election results to his bored spouse, who does admit she doesn’t watch and probably doesn’t care.

“Nothing like it has happened before. Ever. A landslide,” Trump boasts excitedly, to which she responds dryly, “That’s for sure.” While viewers keep laughing, Melania tries to end the conversation. Whether she does or not, she promises to watch the coverage of the election later on the news.

Scanning the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, one from Karl Quinn of The Age reads, “It’s impossible not to feel that the real purpose of this portrait is not insight, but rather distraction from the awfulness and corruption of her husband’s regime.”

George Simpson of The Express wrote, “In the end, what transpired was mostly dull behind-the-scenes movements offering little new insight into the private world of Mrs. Trump.”

Franck Sheck of The Hollywood Reporter, wrote, “To say that Melania is a hagiography would be an insult to hagiographies. This is a film that fawns so lavishly over its subject that you feel downright unpatriotic not gushing over it.”

However, some viewers did enjoy the documentary, with one writing, “We loved it. A life that most people in the world could not fathom. I enjoyed seeing a small glimpse of it.”

Melania releases in theaters across the country and around the world on Friday, January 30, 2026.