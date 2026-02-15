Donald Trump Sends Valentine’s ‘Love Letter’ Begging for Cash

President Donald Trump sent supporters a fundraising email themed around Valentine’s Day. The email begged recipients to confirm their loyalty and donate to his political action committee, Never Surrender, Inc.

The email began with a line presented as a “love letter” and told recipients, “I sent you a LOVE LETTER but I haven’t heard back,” according to The Daily Beast. It went on, “It’s Valentine’s Day! I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything okay? Roses are red, violets are blue. Do you still love Trump, as I love you? Before you read my letter, do you still love me and our great movement?”

The email directed recipients to a donation link connected to Trump’s fundraising setup and the pro-Trump PAC Never Surrender. This PAC has frequently used email and text outreach to encourage contributions.

The Valentine’s message followed other recent communications that used unusual prompts, such as a January fundraising email that warned recipients they might be “tracked down” by ICE if they did not participate in a survey claiming they were U.S. citizens.

That January email had the subject line “Are you an illegal alien?” and linked a citizenship “survey” to a donation page. In texts cited in those reports, the PAC warned, “does ICE need to come and track you down?” and framed participation as proof of citizenship.

The Valentine’s Day email came as Trump and his allies faced renewed criticism over fundraising tactics that rely on emotional appeals, urgent language, and engagement prompts that lead to donation requests. The Daily Beast reported that the Valentine’s-themed appeal emphasized reassurance and loyalty, encouraging supporters to respond before the holiday and linking the message to the same small-dollar donations that have funded Trump-aligned committees for years.

The email also arrived amid increased scrutiny of Trump’s digital outreach after some individuals who claimed they didn’t sign up for Trump emails reported receiving the “love letter” message regardless.

The Daily Beast noted that writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued Trump and won judgments after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, shared that she received a Valentine’s Day email styled as a “love letter” from “Secret Admirer Donald J. Trump,” despite stating she had not subscribed.

Trump has continued to challenge the Carroll judgments on appeal, and the White House did not publicly answer questions about why Carroll or others received the fundraising email.

Campaign finance records and previous reports show that Trump’s committees and allied groups have used frequent email outreach as a key method for driving donations, especially during times of legal risk, campaign milestones, and in response to news cycles. The Daily Beast reported that WinRed, the main Republican online fundraising platform, named Trump “Fundraiser of the Year” in 2025, highlighting the scale of his small-dollar fundraising efforts.

The latest Valentine’s Day pitch did not mention a specific political event or deadline beyond the holiday context, but it continued a familiar format of a conversational hook, a loyalty prompt, and a clear way to contribute.

The president claimed to have raised more than $1.5 billion, which is a treasure trove of cash for the upcoming November’s midterms and beyond. His ability to influence GOP politics cannot be underestimated, and while many mock his style of raising funds, it is effective with his loyal base.