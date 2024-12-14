Donald Trump Sending Kimberly Guilfoyle Abroad Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Once a power couple, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. made headlines throughout the political rise of president-elect Donald Trump. However, insiders have speculated that their relationship has now ended as there have been murmurs of trouble in recent weeks. Despite all this, Guilfoyle is the latest member of the Trump family to join his administration after President Trump nominated her to assume a significant new position as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, and social media users had some very critical opinions on this.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gets the deal of a lifetime from Donald Trump:



Move to Greece AND she doesn't have to date his son! pic.twitter.com/OeGOP9HisF — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) December 10, 2024

One X (formerly Twitter) user said, "Kimberly Guilfoyle gets the deal of a lifetime from Donald Trump: Move to Greece AND she doesn't have to date his son!" Another critic stated, "Trump made Kimberly the Ambassador to Greece. Probably to keep her quiet about Junior and to get her out of the country." A third internet user chimed in and said, "Ha! Trump sending Kimberly Guilfoyle away to Greece. He and Don Jr tired of her." Similarly, another person commented, "Well, it appears the engagement is off! Trump just made Kimberly ambassador to Greece! That is taking her pretty far away. Wise man."

Trump made Kimberly the Ambassador to Greece. Probably to keep her quiet about Junior and to get her out of the country 🤣🤣 — We_will_resist☮️💙🌊 (@ckp127) December 11, 2024

In his announcement post on Truth Social, the President-elect wrote, “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad." As reported by The Daily Beast, he added, "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.” Guilfoyle’s nomination needs Senate approval before she can take on the role of managing U.S. foreign affairs in Greece.

Ha! Trump sending Kimberly Guilfoyle away to Greece. He and Don Jr tired of her. — Pet Wisdom for Life 💙 (@SDWisdom) December 11, 2024

Guilfoyle’s personal life has also drawn attention as she was previously married to Gavin Newsom, now California’s Democratic governor, during his tenure as a San Francisco city supervisor, but their marriage ended in 2006. Later on, on New Year’s Eve in 2020, Trump Jr., the 46-year-old son of the president-elect, quietly proposed to Guilfoyle. The couple chose to keep their engagement a closely guarded secret, revealing it almost a year later.

On the same day that Don Jr. hard launched his new GF, Donald Trump announced his son’s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle will be shipped off to Greece as an ambassador.



Buckle up. The Trump presidency 2.0 is gonna be a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/SiznntZDYU — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) December 11, 2024

However, amid the recent relationship trouble speculations, a source recently said that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle haven’t been getting along over the past year. Images have also surfaced showing Trump Jr. spending time with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, sparking fresh buzz and speculation about what's actually going on.

Well, it appears the engagement is off! Trump just made Kimberly ambassador to Greece! That is taking her pretty far away. Wise man. — Siri ISO Truth 🇺🇸 (@sirijc) December 12, 2024

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have reportedly called it quits on their engagement and have split up, as reported by the New York Post. However, despite the drama, Trump Jr. has declined to openly address the allegations. Rather, he broke his silence on Tuesday night by expressing his sincere congratulations to Guilfoyle on her new position in a statement posted on X (previously Twitter). He recognized her lifelong love for America and her ambition to serve as its ambassador.

Guilfoyle also accepted the nomination and expressed her excitement about the new opportunity. She commended President Trump's leadership and called it a historic victory that continues to inspire hope and optimism—not just for Americans but also for freedom-loving allies throughout the world.