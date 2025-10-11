Donald Trump Secretly Gets COVID Booster While His Team Pushes Anti-Vax Agenda – Internet Explodes

President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the center of attention. But this time, not for one of his fiery speeches or trademark jabs at political rallies. This time, the controversy stems from something unexpected. The MAGA firebrand is now facing backlash for quietly receiving a COVID booster shot.

On Friday night, the White House released the results of the president’s recent physical exam. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Donald Trump is in ‘excellent health,’ adding that his heart is ‘functionally 14 years younger’ than his biological age.

However, what overshadowed that report was a tiny but explosive detail — Trump quietly received a COVID booster shot. And quite justifiably, it has set the internet simply go nuts. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the world’s most outspoken anti-vaccine figures and now Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, has reportedly been cracking down on who even qualifies for a COVID shot. So, yeah, the irony is almost too rich.

As expected, social media netizens as well as critics of Trump’s administration, poured all the hate, with “Trump booster” was trending — and the snark was savage. “Hey MAGA anti-vaxxers, Trump got a COVID booster shot,” the Blue Georgia account taunted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Health analyst Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding jumped in too, gleefully rubbing salt in the wound: “Dear MAGA — guess who just got both the updated COVID vaccine and flu shots today? Your dear Leader Trump. Maybe you should get them too. Sincerely, An Epidemiologist Who Told You Trump Would Get COVID Booster.”

Norm Ornstein, a renowned political scientist, also pounced in reflecting on this hypocrisy loud and clear by saying, “So Trump’s doctor says that Trump got the updated Covid vaccine and a flu vaccine shot. Even as he says nothing while his secretary of HHS conducts a war against these vaccines. What a disgrace.”

Many critics pointed out that while Trump stays silent as RFK Jr. pushes anti-vaccine policies, he’s still privately protecting himself from the very virus his allies keep fearmongering about. Others joked that the real pandemic is political hypocrisy — and Trump might just be patient zero.

Still, there were a few loyal supporters trying to defend him, saying that “it’s just a precaution” or that “the media is twisting it.” But that didn’t stop the avalanche of memes showing Trump surrounded by vaccine syringes with captions like “Trust the Jab!” and “Make Boosters Great Again.” One thing’s for sure — Trump’s decision to get vaccinated again has reignited one of the most polarizing debates in America. And while his press team insists he’s in “perfect health,” his online reputation just took another shot — literally and figuratively.