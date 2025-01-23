It looks like President Donald Trump rewards people who would put their lives on the line for him as Sean Curran, who selflessly protected the then-Republican presidential candidate at the Pennsylvania rally shootout last year, has been entrusted to become the Director of the Secret Service.

However, the thoughtful move by President Trump has left more than a few people skeptical. That being said, here’s the rundown of what went down in the 2024 rally in Pennsylvania.

In July 2024, Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at an open-air campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania. Everything seemed to be going according to plan until an attempt to assassinate the Republican candidate was made. The bullet managed to graze Trump’s right year and he fortunately made it out relatively unharmed.

Trump’s security team threw themselves on top of him as he lay down on the stage the moment the shot rang out. He was then quickly rushed down from the stage with his security personnel shielding him from another threat. One of the security personnel who rushed onstage to protect the Republican candidate’s life was Sean Curran.

Trump brought up the assassination attempt during his Inauguration speech, saying, “I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Sean Curran, Trump’s head of secret service detail, is going to be tapped for Director of the Secret Service according to sources. He’s been by the President’s side from the beginning and is most notably recognised in the “Fist Pump” photo in Butler. I’m happy about this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PuOcnqxjQo — Maurice (@maurice_lippy) January 17, 2025

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to give people a major update regarding the agent. In the post, he revealed that Curran was set to take on the role of the director of the Secret Service.

“Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service,” the post read.

In the post, Trump also acknowledged Curran for his “fearless courage.” The President recalled how the agent risked his own life to protect him. “I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before,” Trump wrote.

Trump also noted Sean Curran’s skill set in the post. “He conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district,” the post read.

Sean Curran has managed a team of 85 people before this, but some are still skeptical of his ability to lead an operation as big as the Secret Service, according to CNN. Another fact that has been brought up is that Sean isn’t a member of the Senior Executive Service. The previous directors have all been members of the Senior Executive Service.

Ronald Rowe is currently playing the role of the acting Director. Curran would come in and replace him immediately.

This man has always been by President Trump’s side. Now he will run the Secret Service. This is the world I recognize. At last. Congratulations Sean Curran. pic.twitter.com/m4C4610tGD — Marilyn ⭐️ (@jeanconnell26) January 17, 2025

Rowe had to step into the role after the previous director Kim Cheatle resigned. Kim resigned from the position soon after the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump’s life was made.

Sean Curran brings more than two decades of law enforcement experience to the table. He joined the Secret Service in 2001 at the Newark Field Office. He first joined the organization in the role of a special agent. Another thing to note is that he has served under the Presidential Protective Division and has worked with Donald Trump as a special agent for 4 years.